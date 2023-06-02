This year has been one of many films that attract attention, since only in the space of six months projects such as Super Mario Bros. The Movie, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Shazam: Fury of The Gods, among others, came to light. other entertaining productions. However, few films carried as little weight on their shoulders as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. As many already know, this is a direct sequel to Into The Spider-Verse, that adventure that featured Miles Morales and that not only innovated in terms of history, but also in the animation part with frames that go up and down depending on the situation; technique that other great works are imitating in some way. It is worth mentioning that there were some delays, since this new adventure is supposed to arrive in 2022, but now that I have been able to see it thanks to the invitation from Sony, I have been able to realize how ambitious they wanted to be. do with the project. And that brings us precisely to the review you are reading right now.

Fans have been waiting for quite some time since the original was released back in 2018, and with each trailer the excitement grows even more, as many variants of the wall-crawler have been brought to the table, some more important than others. Well, some take center stage and others are simple cameos. Well, the day has finally come and it’s time for the waves of fans to take a look at this movie, which I can immediately say could become one of the best animation films of the year. Being the main rival to beat if Super Mario Bros. manages to be nominated for the Oscars.

Well, now that we’ve established the background, it’s time for you to grab your Spidey suit and adventure with us in a new Atomix Movie Review, in which we’re going to explore element by element. All in order to reach the verdict of surpassing its predecessor or if it is a project that far exceeds it.

friends meet again

The premise of the story establishes the link that remained between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy after having saved the multiverse in the last installment, since it seems that it is difficult for them to have forgotten each other. It is there where the maturity between these two souls that somehow feel that they will see each other soon.

In the film we can see the perspectives of the conflicts that both have in their own universes. Gwen has the problem of missing Miles and also of not getting along with her father, since he still can’t get over the fact that the girl has lost her best friend, Peter Parker, and that she is trying to leave behind .

On the other hand, there is the busy life of Miles, in which we see a follow-up to what he is looking for for his future, something with which his parents do not agree because he should move from Brooklyn to achieve his goal. To that is added, that he must lie almost always to be able to escape and fulfill his work as Spider-Man.

After certain events, fate makes this pair of friends meet again for a brief moment, and they also end up in a special association of several Spider-Man. Club that has the purpose of fixing multiversal anomalies that have been presented by a new villain that appears in the city, La Mancha. And now it is the mission of our protagonists to try to stop it.

In general and not to mention any type of spoilers, the growth that the characters have had during their absence on the screen can be seen by leagues, it being noticeable that Miles already knows how to use his powers better. Also, the responsibility that he has assumed as a hero is more noticeable, a second life that he has as his priority.

The previous movie was set up as something that could have a self-contained ending, but this time it feels like something big that will lead to an even bigger event. This is precisely because the title previously had a “Part 1”, which was changed at the end, and with the conclusion of the tape it shows that the name should have stayed that way.

It is worth mentioning that this tape is filled with much more content, reaching 2 hours and 10 minutes, so it will be an experience that fans will enjoy. Especially when it comes time to see Spidey variants on every corner, there is everything from comics, series, video games and more surprises that would be better reserved.

Animation and music from the Multiverse

Another section in which Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse clearly stands out is animation, preserving that variation of the frames per second in which the characters move. To this is added that this style of art is the most beautiful thing that a person will be able to admire in terms of designs this year in movies.

The color combination is almost perfect, and when the characters go to other universes you feel that change of atmosphere that each world has, with an incredible personality. There are even parts where the scenery changes its colors according to the feelings of the characters, from something warm to something colder.

For its part, various types of design are mixed because hundreds of variants of Spider-Man appear, thus having characters in 2D, 3D, with watercolors, crayons, hybrids and even live action that you don’t see coming. Added to this are the effects and explosions, stunts and even comic balloons that also appeared in the first installment.

Also, the facial expressions of the protagonists feel much more human, and that means that even in the strongest sentimental scenes one can empathize with the characters. Whether it’s with Miles or with Gwen, you can feel what they’re going through in those moments, especially due to family issues and a lack of understanding.

Now after the praise, I must move on to a point that I didn’t like so much, and that was the voice acting, and that is that in the show to which we were invited, we had to listen to it with Latin dubbing. And the first thing I want to rule out before going to the errors is the main voices, since they did very well, just like in the first installment, with those expressions with which we can identify.

But then we have the very controversial Star Talents, and it is that without wanting to offend, one realizes when a dubbing actor is expressing their characters and when someone is not prepared and it seems that they are reading a simple script without knowing how to give it soul to a fantastic being. That happens with some alternate Spider-Man, which the truth is not heard well, and that is felt almost immediately.

Of course, I must emphasize that the only Star Talent who did things well is the one who plays the main villain of the film, La Mancha. And it is that when I heard at the time that it was a TikTok star, I already saw the worst coming. However, he does it very decently, and it is noticeable that he is more experienced compared to those who were called by Sony due to his number of viewers. In this case, Javier Ibarreche has his audience but he also has talent with him that strikes the right balance.

As for the music, there is not much to object to, since the pieces come out at the precise moment to accompany the scenes that can range from a sad moment, to another of discovery and heroic situations cannot be missing. A well-thought-out job was done, and the ears of the public will be totally grateful for that.

Both the visual and sound parts are fantastic, the only detail is the voices of guest stars that can be out of tune when listening to those who do engage in this dubbing business. Fortunately, the lines of these are few, so this bug is not rated as severely, since the good points add much more to the cinematic experience.

A must for fans of animation and Spider-Man

To conclude this little criticism, I must say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a project that takes Miles Morales’ first adventure to much more ambitious horizons. I am saying this in every way possible, from the interesting story, immersive music to the action and animation that leaves its potential competitors far behind.

It is a path in which we see the growth of the protagonists, with a much more important role for Gwen Stacy, thus leaving the more or less secondary stage that she had in Into of Spider-Verse. In turn, we know the motivations of villains to be able to carry out their plans, they are not just evil for the mere pleasure.

Without a doubt, it is the right path towards another great event called Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, a tape that is forecast to have its premiere in less than a year, exactly in March 2024. Thus possibly closing this story that came to revolutionize the animation genre, the best thing is that they have done it with a character loved by almost everyone.

So yes, do not hesitate to go to your preferred movie theater to enjoy something that could be unrepeatable and almost perfect in terms of commercial cinema.