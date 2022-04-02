Movie Review | Sonic The Movie 2 is two hours of suffering

Sonic The Movie 2 is a family-friendly movie at its worst, just a soulless money machine packed in candy colors.

Adventure, Comedy, Children’s

Sonic The Movie 2 (Sonic the Hedgehog 2). Directed by Jeff Fowler. 122 min, K7. ★

Sonic The Movie was a rare case in 2020: video game filmmaking, which really became a commercial success. The sequel was put into production in a really hurry, as it is already ready. Rarely does a Hollywood film of this size be completed from start to finish in two years.

Most of that time has been spent on digital effects, which are quite spectacular. Sonic and other cartoon characters have been skillfully added to real landscapes as well as the same images as human actors.

The least amount of time and effort was instead spent on the script, which could very well be the mere output of the marketing department’s audience analysis outlined on the flip chart.

As a basis is the basic plot from place a to place b where the characters search MacGuffinia. The maximum number of desperately bad jokes and forcibly clumsy pop culture references have been splashed on it. On top of a touch of falconry about the importance of friendship and family.

At the end of the previous part, the super – fast space hedgehog Sonic (as the original voice Ben Schwarzin Finnish Markus Niemi) remained in the small town of Green Hills, the couple Tomin (James Marsden) and Maddien (Tika Sumpter) as a family member. Nasty Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) was shot through Sonic’s ring report on a distant desert planet.

The Robotnik is rescued by the Knuckles (as voice Idris Elba / Tuukka Haapaniemi), Sonic’s arch-enemy from his home planet.

The evil duo teleport to Earth to retaliate against Sonic and look for a green magic trap whose holder gains infinite powers. To help Sonic, a two – tailed fox Tails arrives (as voice Colleen O’Shaughnessey / Amy Burgess).

Sonic and Tails embark on an adventure around the world to find the emerald before the bad guys. This time without Tom and Maddie as they have traveled to Hawaii for Maddie’s sister’s wedding.

A side plot that doesn’t interest anyone – hardly even the Actors, but that’s probably how they were attracted to Sonic’s second: a free holiday in Hawaii in addition to a paycheck.

Jim Carrey, confused by his roles, was a few bright spots in the first half. Now there is no help for Carrey either. His comedy manners only feel like forced attempts to create something alive in a trivial block of film.

Sonic The Movie 2 is a whole family movie at its worst. It’s just the soulless money machine of a giant company packaged in candy paints. The impression is further accentuated by the film’s numerous over-glued product placements.

The most hateful insult to the viewer is the length of the film, more than two hours. Although Sonic is the fastest creature in the universe, Sonic The Movie 2: ta as time follows, time slows into a painful crawl.

Screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, John Whittington, producers Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahra, Hitoshi Okuno, Tyson Hesse, starring Ben Schwarz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey. Markus Niemi, Juha Varis, Netta Laurenne, Antti Timonen in Finnish.