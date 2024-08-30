Movie review | Satire turns to horror as a porn star lusts for the top

Movie review|Ti West’s Maxxxine is a satire, but works better as a pure horror film.

30.8. 20:50

Horror

Maxxxine, directed by Ti West. 103 min. K16. 104 min. ★★★

American director Ti Westin (b. 1980) a kind of masterpiece of the moment is a trilogy of three horror films, of which the one premiering here Maxxxine is the final part.

We haven’t seen the previous two parts on the big screen, but Maxxxine you can watch it as it is. Previous parts, from 2022 X and Pearl can be found in rental services.

in X in 1979, a group of filmmakers settled on a Texas farm to make a porn film. When the old owners of the farm found out what was going on, a massacre began, from which only the young porn star Maxine Minx survived.

Pearl was in turn a prequel for X. It was set in 1918. Pearl director West has called a combination Douglas Sirkin melodramas and The Wonderland of Oz and Maija Poppanen like musical fairy tales.

Maxxxine is a direct continuation for X. It tells what happened to Maxine Minx six years after the massacre.

The year is 1985. Maxine is already a well-known porn movie star, but she wants to go further. Maxine is about to get the lead The Puritan -in the sequel to the horror film, when disturbing factors start to appear in his life.

One of them is the sleazy private investigator John Labat, who seems to know too much about what happened on the farm six years earlier, and who uses this information to blackmail Maxine into meeting Labat’s mysterious employer.

The other is a serial killer called the Night Stalker who kills young women in Los Angeles and Hollywood. The third is Maxine’s past as a porn star. Will “official” Hollywood ever take him seriously?

But Maxine is ambitious and will stop at nothing to become a famous movie star. Not even murders.

The film’s motto is that of a great Hollywood star of the 1930-40s Bette Davis statement: “If you’re not known as a monster in this industry, you’re not a star.”

“ Maxxxine’s engine is Mia Goth, who plays the main part.

Maxxxine is a satire, but the problem is that it tries to be a satire about a little too many things: horror movies, especially from the 1980s, fanatical religiosity, the lust for success, Hollywood, and the old passive female image in horror movies.

It shows influences from both Italian and American horror films and melodramas, but they are mostly treated with irony.

The bottom line is that Maxxxine works better as a straightforward horror film and serial killer thriller than as a satire.

The film reaches lushly 1980s Los Angeles and Hollywood, both sleazy and glitzy, and features some delicious acting performances such as By Elizabeth Debick of a self-conscious and arrogant film director and Kevin Bacon slimy private detective character.

Pop star who recently performed at Flow Festival Halsey plays a small role as an erotic dancer who ends up a victim of a murderer.

Maxxxine the actual engine was born in London as the daughter of a Brazilian mother and a Canadian father Mia Gothwho already played Maxine in X and starring as well In Pearl.

Although everything else In Maxxxine even if there are influences from other films and satirical horror, the viewer believes in Goth’s child-faced protagonist’s steadfast, almost psychopathic desire to succeed at any cost.

And it’s really scary. Maxine is the hero of the story, but she really doesn’t have everything right. It follows that even if you like his side, it may not feel pleasant.

Written by Ti West, starring Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito.