Tension

The Whistlers (La Gomera). Directed and written by Corneliu Porumboiu, starring Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Augustí Villaronga, Cristóbal Pinto, Rodica Lazar, Julieta Szönyi. 98 min K16. ★★★★

For once a film where whistling properly is difficult and requires learning. Romanian Corneliu Porumboiun directing and writing In The Whistlers whistling is a matter of life and death for the corrupt police officer Crist. Crist plays a stone face Vlad Ivanov, which is one of the best Actors in Romanian new wave films of the 21st century.

Cristi, embroiled in an almost comical complex torture of fraud and deception between criminals and police, goes to Canary to learn the secrets of whistling, because apparently in the current surveillance society, whistling is not even understood as a discussion.

The camera captures rugged cliffs, with a background ringing Iggy Popin The Passenger. The song is such a worn-out choice that it has to say something else: here’s a film that knows it’s a modern film noir.

When the film knows the matter for itself, it also comes as no surprise to the viewer that all the cops are corrupt. It goes to the essence of the noir.

And when a Spanish-Romanian-speaking criminal gang later plans a future gig, an English-speaking filmmaker looking for suitable filming locations happens to be on the scene.

A later intrigue scene takes place at a cinema in Bucharest. Show: John Ford Seekers.

The name of the film’s femme fatale is Gilda (Catrinel Marlon), a strong reference Rita Hayworthin to a film of the same name from 1946.

The best In keeping with Hitchcock tradition, the plot and its major twists and turns also include a motel. There, the employee calls from vinyl Jacques Offenbachin Barcarollea, also an extremely cliché choice. Not to mention the rest of the music.

Porumboiu is a mocking humorist based on his previous films. The protagonist Crist does not find out. For her mother, Cristi is disappointing, and life as a criminal and a police at the same time has come to an end. Some kind of spark of romance in Cristti is ignited, but not once does Cristi actually control the things around him. Nothing new in the film noir genre.

Mille Porumboiu then laughs when he makes such a skillful, playful and colorful genre film? Perhaps to the erroneous assumption that Romania will only become unadorned, completely naturalistic, and linearly portrayed stories of ordinary and miserable life, like his previous films.

