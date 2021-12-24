Movie Review | Rescuers of the Rose Garden are trying to entice a middle-aged audience with a cliché story

The floral drama The Rose Maker is a sympathetic, French bouquet of course.

La fleur, directed by Pierre Pinaud. Starring Catherine Frot, Manel Foulcog, Fatsah Bouyahmed, Marie Petiot, Olivia Côte. 95 min. K7. ★★

Loved French actor, winning two French Oscars in his career Catherine Frot has starred in nearly a hundred films and TV series since 1975, so he is already rightly one of the stars on which to build films in France.

Frot has indeed been an excellent choice director Pierre Pinaudin another long supervision job Rose maker to the lead role, and it’s by no means his fault that the film is made up of heated stars.

Frot depicts Eve Vernet, who inherited a large rose garden from her father. Out of respect for her father, who died 15 years ago, Eve doesn’t want to give up the space, even though the money is running out and the industrially run neighboring garden takes all the prizes in the rose competitions.

And it doesn’t show It is also good that Mr Vera (Olivia Côte) acquires rehabilitators for the shelter who live in a local dormitory who have no idea of ​​growing roses. Samir (Fatsah Bouyahmed) is a stubborn communist, Fred (Manel Foulcog) professional thief abandoned by his parents and Nadége (Marie Petiot) super sensitive young woman.

In Even training, however, everyone starts to get out of the job, and of their own lives, to the grain, but when the adversity still continues, Eve begins to wonder if it would be best to give up and sell the orchard to the slick ascendant.

Rose maker is a sympathetic and comfortable film in every way, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was made into a Hollywood version in the next few years. The big problem with the film, though, is that it has nothing that hasn’t been done numerous times before.

And when it comes to such a clear bouquet of clichés, even if it is rosy, the viewer knows from the beginning not only how the story ends, but also what kind of twists and turns there will be.

You know: clouds, a little sun, true black clouds, and finally the sun from a clear sky.

The Rose Maker is built on actress Catherine Frot.

Catherine Frotin tough role work to keep Rose maker together. He brings little nuances to Eve all the time, reminiscent of the fact that the actor creates a human here, not just the character of a cliché film.

Rose maker is a clear French film for the general public, in which a well-known star attracts audiences, especially middle-aged and older people, to the big screen. There is nothing in it, but the ingredients should be fresher and more original.