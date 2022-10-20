Movie Review | Puntkomedia about the world of gyms doesn’t make you laugh, but you’ll have fun with it

Aleksi Delikouras’ first feature-length directorial work is a low-motion comedy about the worlds of gyms and bikini fitness

Comedy

Punch comedy. Directed by Aleksi Delikouras. 94 min. Q7. ★★★

With his TV series Geek: DragonSlayer 666 to the one who gained fame To Aleksi Delikouras Punch comedy is the first feature directorial work, but screenwriter Pekko Pesonen (Girl, you are a starmovies, Giant) is even more experienced, having been the driving force behind domestic cinema since the early 2000s.

Punch comedy the other central character and the narrator of the film is Vili, who scattered his bodyMikko Töyssy), a former top bodybuilder who now lives in his friends’ gym closet. Since Vili owes his friends ten tons, they suggest Vili work as a personal trainer. Reluctantly, he agrees, although he yells at his customers more than instructing them.

Vili’s first client is the library assistant Kerttu, who the doctor sent to the gym due to back problems (Iina Kuustonen). Kerttu is his boss (Katariina Kaitue) a silent lift, whose development in the gym surprises even the bodars who have seen it all.

Before long, they propose to Kertu to participate in the bikini fitness competition. Kerttu, an intellectual who is applying for the position of cultural director of his municipality, couldn’t imagine anything crazier – at first.

Unlike you might think Punch comedy is not a loud farce, but a dramedy-comedy supported by snarky lines and quiet humor, which is more likeable than particularly funny.

Some elements in the film are a bit clumsy, like Kertu’s husband (Eero Ritala) part, and at the end there is a big blur of spices familiar from the American films from hardship to victory. In addition, Kertu’s motivation to apply for the position of cultural director is much easier to understand than her somewhat unfounded jump to the bikini fitness competition.

Read more: Iina Kuustonen trained her body to bikini fitness: “This is a special world”

Mikko Töyssy is both as a character and as an actor an absolutely excellent choice for the jerk-like Vili, who doesn’t know how to use a washing machine and misses his mother’s minced meat soup. Iina Kuustonen makes the familiar natural, both Kertu’s elevator-likeness and the woman’s rise to the self-conscious prima donna of the fitness stage. Katariina Kaituee has been given the role of a somewhat stereotypical bad guy.

Punch comedy maybe not a laugh, but you’ll have fun with it. As a continuation of his own comedy, Aleksi Delikouras is currently making a film about the pioneer of Finnish film comedy Spede from Pasase.

Script by Pekko Pesonen, producers Olli Haikka, Anni Pänkäälä, Maria Sekirkina, Marko Talli, starring Iina Kuustonen, Mikko Töyssy, Eero Ritala, Katariina Kaitue, Linnea Leino.

