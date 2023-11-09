Movie review | Puffy songs and banter keep the friendly atmosphere in the Mimmi Lehmä animation

Animated

Who are you, Mimmi the Cow?

Vem är du, Mamma Mu?, Sweden 2023. Directed by Christian Ryltenius. 67 min. S.

★★

Mimmi the Cow has a restless nature. In the previous Mimmi Lehmä story, in the movie that came to cinemas almost exactly a year ago Mimmi Lehmä finds home (2022), it longed for the big world.

In the new Who are you, Mimmi Lehmä? – animation, Mimmi ends up thinking about what kind of cow it really is. Serious questions are approached as a byproduct of treatment. It all starts when Mimmi gets it into her head to put together a musical. Or the musical.

by Christian Ryltenius The animated film directed by Bumpy songs and banter keep the good mood going.

The actual steak of the film is familiar to many Jujja Wieslander’s and by Sven Nordqvist From the Mimmi Lehmä books: The special relationship between Mimmi and her best friend Varis. In the duo, Mimmi is the optimist who skis in a natural state of flow, Varis is the pessimist who shoots down ideas like clay pucks.

Even now Varis is immediately on the hook: cows don’t make musicals! For a while, Mimmi thinks to believe her friend, but only for a while.

About an hour long the length and tempo of the story are suitable for small viewers. Peter Arrhenius the script still manages to mix up the deck perhaps more than intended.

They run away from the planning of the musical to search for the farm children’s lost teddy bear in film noir style. Suddenly, Christmas is just around the corner and the holiday preparations are in full swing. In between, Mimmi and Varis will have another break.

Of course, it could be that the rambling plot is just a metaphor for Mimmi’s wandering mind.

Jutta Annala, Petri Hanttu, Senni Peltoniemi, Eeli Kyckling, Markus Bäckman as Finnish voices.