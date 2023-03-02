Movie Review | Olivia Colman is one of the biggest stars of the moment, who shines even in a mediocre movie

The coastal town’s movie theater serves as the backdrop for a sad 1980s love story in which Olivia Colman shines but director Sam Mendes is lost.

Drama

Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes. 115 min. K12 ★★★

Splendid a cinema is dilapidated in a holiday town on the coast of England, where crowds used to gather to enjoy entertainment experiences. It’s the early 1980s, and an era is coming to an end. The public has abandoned the theater.

However, there are still screenings in the cinema, and there is a small crew working there. There is also a rudimentary hierarchy: the leader, the next leader and the subordinates.

The atmosphere is sad and harsh. The main character is Hilary, the boss of the “intermediate step”, a lonely middle-aged woman who is rushed by the manager during the working days. He is being played Olivia Colmanthe biggest British stars of the moment.

Supervisor Sam Mendes has gathered classical elements, romance and nostalgia in his film, which he connects to a sordid period of British history. Margaret Thatcher’s during the imperial period, racism invaded the streets, and this is also the case in the small town of the film.

Young Stephen also becomes a target of racism (Michael Ward), who gets a job at the cinema. Hilary and Stephen develop a close bond, even a love affair.

With Sam Mendes is perhaps one of the most convincing career paths in film history. The British director first created a career in the theater, from which he himself Steven Spielberg bonked him and put him on the parade ground of Hollywood. Debut movie American Beauty was immediately full pot.

Mendes has made, among other things, two Bonds, but he has always felt drawn to small-scale interpersonal dramas, such as The kingdom of light too is. Or small on Mendes’ scale. Mendes and among others Coen’s credit photographer of the brothers Roger Deakins makes sure that the visual implementation is top-notch.

See also Last time The kingdom of light describes the fading glory of the film industry.

The Kingdom of Light is certainly a dear child to its director, but compared to that it is strangely unfocused. It is a film with many subjects but a rather unclear theme.

The most obvious subject is cinema’s glorious past and its decline. However, Mendes does not act in films at all. Only at the end is there a reference to the big blockbuster of that time Welcome, Mr. Chance. by Peter Sellers the tragic role character pulls together Mendes’ ideas about outsiders and differences, but only in passing.

Another topic is racism and the working community’s attitude towards it, but it is avoided by Hilary’s mental health problems, which the film focuses on for a long time. Stephen’s story remains in the background.

Despite structural weaknesses The Kingdom of Light is a very watchable movie, especially thanks to Olivia Colman’s performance. Colman’s skills are described precisely by the fact that he can shine even in a mediocre film. Michael Ward alongside him in the role of Stephen is merely conventional, as well Colin Firth as a boring boss. With Toby Jones is a stylishly nostalgic role as a cinema machine operator.

Screenplay by Sam Mendes. Produced by Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes. Starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Hannah Onslow.