Movie review | New from Wes Anderson: young scientific geniuses, UFOs and a movie star in a desert town

Comedy drama

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson. 105 min. K7. ★★★★

American director Wes Anderson’s (b. 1969) to his credit, it must be said at least that Aki Kaurismäki as usual, he stays true to his style and the worldview he created. Asteroid City it would be impossible to see it as a film by anyone other than Anderson. How everyone perceives his style is a different matter.

Anderson’s base material is popular culture, but he does not gloat colorfully at its expense, but makes quiet, poker-faced humor, which is often realized through rather slow storytelling.

The director’s cult reputation is at least partially explained by the fact that he is still able to make these films that gently poke fun at the basic formulas of American cinema and that do not follow the clichés of the Hollywood playbook.

Asteroid City is anchored in the 1950s, the golden age of American TV theater. It is based on the performance of a TV play. Bryan Cranston presented by the host introduces Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) play written. It takes place in Asteroid City, a desert town with 87 inhabitants, which got its name from a meteorite that fell on the desert thousands of years ago.

The city hosts a gathering of science-enthusiastic young people and an invention competition, the Junior Stargazer Convention, during which participants get to get to know Asteroid City and its small space research institute.

Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City.

Participants include, among others, the recently widowed photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) son Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards).

However, something unusual happens in the middle of the event. A spaceship lands in the city and an alien from outer space grabs an asteroid that fell into the city.

The army closes the entire Asteroid City in an instant and those who arrived in the city are quarantined, which Anderson has admitted is a reflection of the corona quarantines during the filming of the film.

And then the host appears and emphasizes that everything is just a TV show.

“ Basically, Wes Anderson is a satirist.

Anderson indulges in a kind of double alienation of the viewer. Even his style emphasizes the fact that there is no realism at all, and the constant presentation of everything as a play to be performed adds to this.

As building materials, Anderson uses stuff familiar from the American pop culture of the 1950s: alien fear from sci-fi movies, hot rods speeding on the roads and naive fights.

The actors shoot lines with a serious face, which are not necessarily funny, but which become so in the way of presentation. Anderson’s humor is quietly creeping under the skin, more faintly amusing than actually funny. You have to enter his world so that it can fascinate and amuse you. If you can’t, Anderson’s films might just seem empty and boring.

Basically Wes Anderson is a satirist who laughs at how movies have taught people to watch them and the world around them. Anderson plays with the conventions of film genres and, through his own style, emphasizes their absurd features as well as their striving for an engaging narrative – the opposite of which is often the director’s own handprint.

In Asteroid City the theater also gets its share of Anderson’s quirkiness, or at least the occasional way of directors and actors to make their work bigger and better than it is.

For fans of Wes Anderson movies Asteroid City is guaranteed to be a treat, for others maybe not so much.

The director’s regular cast Bill Murray couldn’t do his intended role in Anderson’s film this time due to getting sick with corona. He is now playing a typical role for him Tom Hanks.

Otherwise, like Anderson, the film has a group like in an apartment building, but the roles of many are vanishingly small.

Written by Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody.