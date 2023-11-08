Movie review | Male superheroes are often frowned upon, but not The Marvels

The sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, is not as fun and surprising as its predecessor, but still delights with its humor.

Action / Fantasy

The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta. 105 min. K12.

★★★

Female the superhero is no longer the same rarity as it was at the end of the last decade, when Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel came to the premiere.

After them too Black Widow (2021) wanted hefty profits, so In The Marvels the female perspective has been encouraged to expand. Caron Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) have been joined by two new female heroes, and in addition to the director, all the screenwriters are women.

As a sequel The Marvels is quite independent, but it doesn’t hurt to remember that In Captain Marvel The superhuman played by Larson hurt the feelings of his relative girl.

These wounds are being mended now that he has grown up.

As event venues are mostly alien planets and various star shuttles. The Kree nation known from the previous film threatens to destroy the peace-loving Skrull nation and, on the other hand, the entire space-time.

Warband leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is looking for a pair for his power bracelet, which happens to be found on Maa by a teenage girl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Kamala calls herself Ms. To Marvel because Captain Marvel is the object of his deep admiration or possibly infatuation.

And it so happens that Kamala also gets superpowers, as does Carol Danvers’ offended relative Monica (Teyonah Parris).

Then we’ll group up. A flerken creature that looks like a pet cat acts as a kind of external member, which at first glance makes you doubt whether the struggle for the existence of the universe will be reduced to a cute cat video.

Fortunately, not so ok The Marvels is not as funny, surprising or political as Captain Marvelbut like its predecessor, it is dominated by lightness and self-irony.

There is no frown, unlike the painfully many superheroes of male muscle bundles.

In one scene, the lead trio arrive on a colorful planet inhabited by a strictly diplomatic nation.

To the dismay of his comrades, the mighty Captain Marvel has gotten married on the planet, even though he is known to fly around the galaxy as a contented bachelor. Well, it’s only a formal marriage, for work reasons, it turns out. However, the amazement increases when the people of the planet communicate by singing instead of speaking.

The result is a scene reminiscent of a Bollywood musical. Which, of course, does not hinder the film’s sales in India, which has a population of 1.4 billion, but it is exhilarating all the same.

Superhero fights the visualization apparently relies on the fact that there will always be children who have not yet seen how the energy beams poke the overalls through the wall.

For the rest of us, this time a very clever rescue has been invented. The powers of Carol, Monica and Kamala “intertwine”. As a result, they switch positions with each other in the blink of an eye from planet to battle and battle to battle.

So it won’t get boring. The length of the film also tells about the comedy: a merciful hour and three quarters.

Written by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani.