Movie Review | Luca, who tells about the intense relationship between two boys, has been praised as Disney’s first queer film – Truth is left to the viewer’s own interpretation

The novelty about the sea monsters is an ode to Italy.

Animated

Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo and Maya Rudolph. The main features of the Finnish version are Pauli Halonen, Luca Elshout, Helmi Kallio, Paolo Ribaldini, Minttu Mustakallio. 95 min. There is no age limit recommendation for the film in Finland yet. ★★★

AT SEA there are creatures that people call sea monsters. The creatures, on the other hand, call people monsters. The fear of the unknown is mutual.

Disney-Pixarin Luca takes you to a sunny fishing village on the Italian Riviera.

Luca is an underwater sea creature. However, he is fascinated by life above the water like Ariel in his own right. Luca meets the fearless Alberto, who lures him to dry land despite the bans of the protective family.

The story of the magic element is created by the fact that on earth they take on a human figure. The boys infiltrate the fishing village with their dream of conquering a new and wonderful world on the back of Vespa.

However, there is one dangerous problem: revelation. Namely, Alberto, Luca and the like immediately turn back into sea creatures if they get wet.

The animation takes a lot of the exciting moments when the secret threatens to come to light. Like In the beauty and the monster, the film makes it clear that anomalous creatures are threatened among humans by carpets and rovi – or in this case, sharp harpoons.

The boys meet Giulia, a girl who spends summers in the village. Together, they plan to win the village’s original triathlon and beat the multiple winner, the local haughty villain of Ercole.

MOVIE ENVIRONMENT based instructor Enrico Casarosan childhood.

The animation utilizes nostalgic Italian imagery. Not only is the story full of pastas and Vespos, it also bows to 1950s-1960s Italian film culture.

Casarosa and his team sought inspiration from the classics of neorealism of the era, the main inspiration of which has been Luchino Viscontin a film depicting a fishing community The earth shakes (La Terra Trema) from 1948.

The milieu is full of small details. The street names are dedicated to Italian artists, Luca’s dream images flash Leonardo da Vincin designed planes, and the village has advertising posters for movies 20,000 Leagues Under (1954) and Holidays in Rome (1953).

Also interesting were cheeses praising the cheeses like “Santa mozzarella!” and “Santo pecorino!”

The Finnish translation with its Italian effects works great. The music includes great old Italian songs, among other things From Maria Callas, From me and From Gianni Morand.

Lucassa has invested in creating an intact and beautiful world. The idea of ​​a growth story where friends make a decisive impact on the direction of a young person’s life is great.

Unfortunately, the implementation remains dilute in terms of story and plot. The funny idea of ​​sea monsters turning into humans also doesn’t realize its full potential.

With the trailer and release date of the film about the intense relationship between the two boys (pride month is going on in the United States), it was rumored that Luca would historically be Disney’s first queer film.

However, the allegory of the film can each be read in its own way. After all, it tells the story of a boy living between two worlds who is trying to gather courage to be himself.

Luca also describes a raging friendship between the boys.

The rhythm of the narrative is a bit hasty and run-through. On the other hand, its pace is sure to entertain children accustomed to the visual cannon of this time.

In recent years, Disney-Pixar has made more existential and in-depth films for more adult tastes, but it has also done them in part at the expense of child viewers.

Luca is a much more straightforward children ‘s film than, say, its predecessor Soul – In the depths of the soul (2020). There is also more humor, down to the quota of cocoa.

As a whole Luca is guaranteed Disney-Pixar quality: nimble and cheerful. However, the film fails to deepen its message with its generic story. The special tunnel charge that Disney-Pixar reaches at its best will not be achieved.

Luca can be viewed on Disney +.