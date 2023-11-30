Movie review | Lost in the Stars has been a hit in its home country China – now the excellent crime mystery can also be seen in Finnish theaters

Lost in the Stars was a hit in its home country. In Finland, popular Chinese films are rarely seen in theaters.

Excitement, action

Lost in the Stars (Xiao shi de ta). Directed by Rui Cui & Xiang Liu. 121 min. K16.

★★★

Chinese crime mystery film of Lost in the Stars the plot throws so many bluffs, double bluffs and triple bluffs at the viewer’s eyes that the head goes from having fun. The film keeps its grip, and even though some of the plot twists are unbelievable, you can forget the implausibility, because the plot has already had time to throw a bull’s-eye when thinking about the previous scene.

The film begins when He Fei (Yilong Fu) arrives at a police station in Barlandia, a fictional country in Southeast Asia. His wife Li Muzi (Huang Zi Qi) has been missing for 15 days and something should be done as the visa is due in a few days. Policemen who speak badly of China do nothing. One Chinese-speaking policeman (Jiang Du) is nevertheless interested. He becomes even more interested when the wife suddenly returns to the hotel room, but according to He Fei, it is not Li Muzi. However, all the pictures taken of him on vacation prove otherwise.

Soon He is assisted by a top class lawyer, Chen Mai (Ni Ni), who can do everything possible, from information gathering to chases with the eyes of a mountain needle. At the same time, He Fei’s paranoia grows.

“ In some elements, Lost in the Stars is like a turbocharged Hitchcock.

It is available an extremely plot-driven and mostly sun-baked mystery film, whose twists and turns should not be told here, so as not to spoil the surprises. What I’m saying is that the plot dares to unravel itself into a very dark place. At the same time, the film is suitably bad, and even partly a meta-film from the whole thriller genre.

In terms of description, the film doesn’t do anything new, but for once a thriller kind of justifies why it doesn’t do anything new.

Movie is adaptation of the 1990 Soviet crime comedy Trap for a Lonely Man. It, in turn, was based on the French of Robert Thomas Piège pour un homme seul -play from 1960. With Alfred Hitchcock there was a plan to turn the play into a movie.

Lost in the Stars indeed, in some elements it is like a turbocharged Hitchcock, to which a little Johnwoo-like aesthetics have been added.

of Lost in the Stars has produced and partially written the script Sicheng Chenwhich is known in its home country as, among other things, very popular Detective Chinatown – for directing the film trilogy. Also Lost in the Stars was a hit in its home country, and worldwide it has collected around 450 million euros in box office revenue.

Chinese “Hollywood” entertainment is rarely seen in Finnish theaters. This is the kind of restless popular film you like to watch.

Written by Sicheng Chen & Shuyi Gu, produced by Sicheng Chen, starring Yilong Fu, Ni Ni, Janice Man, Janice Man & Jiang Du.