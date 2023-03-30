Movie Review | Llamas bring a comical element to a serious story about climate change

The award-winning Bolivian film tells about climate change without telling about climate change.

Drama

Utama, directed by Alejandro Loyaza Grisi. 87 min. K7. ★★★

Climate change can be felt in Virginia’s lungs. Bolivian drama Utama the main character is an old man who takes his llamas to pasture every day – if a few tufts of grass on a plain surrounded by mountains can be called pasture. The sand crunches, and the cough pulls the man twice as hard.

Alejandro Loyaza Grisin the debut film was awarded the best foreign drama at the Sundance Film Festival. In the leisurely work, we wait for the rain. “It will rain,” persistent Virginio says, even though it’s been almost a year since the last time.

Otherwise, life has been the same for decades. The couple living on the Andean plateau, Virginio and Sisa, represent the indigenous people and old traditions. Virginio (José Calcina) herds his llamas during the day and sometimes goes with the villagers to sacrifice water and blood to get rain.

Sis (Luisa Quispe) braids his hair and puts a top hat on his head. He walks to get water from a well in a nearby village until the well is empty. The vegetation is just a dusty row of sand grooves.

The director found the main roles are played by Calcina and Quispe while looking for shooting locations for the film. Amateur actors are at their best when performing the everyday chores of the characters.

Utama is not content to state that “look, there is something like this elsewhere”. The straightforward film also tells about the gap between generations, which makes the story universal.

Grandfather and grandson arrive from the city (Santos Choque) brings humor to the film as well. The silent interaction is accompanied by the beeping sounds of the cellphone the youngster brought with him and the stern looks of the grandfather.

Although the relationship between the two men could just as well be set in the framework of a Finnish small farm, it is also the most violent part of the film. Recognizability and humor become indicative. Oh those young people. And woe to those grumpy old people.

More delicious the llamas become a comic element, and it doesn’t even require humanizing them. The llamas pat the photographer by Bárbara Álvarez for a well-thought-out cut at any time from any direction, bright red and orange ear tassels swinging. They are followed by a grinding and creaking sound. Self-will is also found in the herd when a human is not in charge.

Pictures of llamas and the wrinkled faces of the main characters break up the beautiful landscape picture so that the whole does not remain a postcard-like admiration.

Admiration is also hindered by the knowledge of climate change, which in Loyaza Gris’s drama there is no need to say anything out loud. The viewer does recognize the cause-and-effect relationship between the global disaster and the local drought.

For the main characters, it’s not about vague feelings of guilt related to air travel, but about the marginal conditions of living. Rain means life, lack of it means death. And death threatens both individuals and the entire way of life.

If from the landscape could strip away the political and immediate everyday dimensions of the drought, it would resemble the background of post-apocalyptic science fiction films or gritty westerns. Instead of llamas, Mad Max characters selling water and gasoline or stetson-hatted hitmen could just as well appear in the desert.

The llamas and few people in the landscape, the weakest of which fall along the long journeys, tell of a world even scarier than the ones mentioned: one where the end of the world is just coming.

Screenplay by Alejandro Loyaza Grisi. Produced by Santiago Loyaza Grisi and Federico Moreira. Starring José Calcina, Luisa Quispe and Santos Choque.