Movie Review | Joonas Berghäll made an important documentary about Lyme disease and his own fight against it: Punk War seeks the viewer’s feelings, but fortunately not miraculously

Jonas Berghäll’s documentary also raises concerns about whether ticks are still causing a global scourge.

Punk War, directed by Joonas Berghäll. 88 min. K12. ★★★★

Multi as in the domestic documentary of recent years Joonas Berghällin the new film strives from a very personal platform. men’s turn– Yes Men and boys in the style of Berghäll, known for his films, it is also very emotional.

Joonas Berghäll fell ill with tick-borne Lyme disease in 2011 after having to be bitten by a tick, either on a photo shoot in Kenya or at his cottage in Karelia.

It marked the beginning of a nine-year period of pain, during which Berghäll went for treatments in Germany and the United States and spent € 80,000 on them.

A total of 12 pathogens spread from the bite to Berghäll’s body: bacteria, viruses, parasites. Therefore, his disease was difficult and difficult to cure.

Finally, with the help of antibiotics prescribed by an American doctor and illegal in Finland, 10 of the 12 pathogens were expelled from Berghäll’s body.

In pursuit of treatment to his own condition Berghäll toured the world interviewing people with chronic borreliosis and found out how the disease is viewed in the medical community. The end result is startling.

Instructor meeting with Lyme disease patient in Italian Laura and American Doreena are almost disabled, a French 12-year-old Yoan-the boy attends school when he is able to walk and does not have seizures.

Yet long-term Lyme disease is not recognized as a disease in the medical community.

This is due, on the one hand, to the fact that the picture of the disease is so variable and undulating that it is difficult to diagnose, and, on the other hand, to the attitude of the World Health Organization. According to Berghäll, the world’s leading health organization refuses to even discuss chronic borreliosis, let alone take it seriously.

Punk War the picture shown by the world of Lyme disease is like a time bomb. The coronavirus is an acute problem, but Lyme disease is quietly but surely evolving into a plague like an epidemic or even a pandemic. There are already an estimated 100 million people in the world with Lyme disease. Among other things, six percent of Chinese are estimated to have Lyme disease.

And global warming will benefit disease-spreading mites, which are believed to multiply and spread to ever-widening areas.

Berghällin the documentary is strongly polemical, with the accusing finger pointing towards the WHO as well as those doctors who belittle Lyme disease patients or even consider them suffering from mental disorders. The pony of the film would not be so weighty if the director himself did not follow the example of the situation.

Punk War also strives to reach the viewer on an emotional level, but not fortunately cheaply or miraculously. Berghäll describes the situations and emotions that wrestling with an awkward illness bring when they come and that are universal. And as such, of course, touching.

Punkkisanan after seeing, you are guaranteed not to consider ticks as harmless bugs or go into the grass without covering clothes and footwear.

