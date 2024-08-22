Movie review | In the veteran director’s soap opera, Marseille looks like a tourist advertisement

Movie review|The Marseille film directed by Robert Guédiguian is weak, but it exposes the fragmentation of the local political left.

Life is a party (Et la fête contiunue!), directed by Robert Guédiguian. 107 min. K7. ★★★

in Marseille it’s always sunny, and everyone’s a leftist. This is how the people of Marseilles tend to describe their city, and it is by Robert Guédiguian the film’s ironic premise. Or maybe not even just ironic.

Guédiguian is an old communist. You could call him France As Ken Loachbecause he has had a long career as a director of working scenes.

The films are set in my hometown Marseille and its working-class quarters. The most famous of them graduated in 2011 The snows of Kilimanjaro.

of Guédiguian the trademark is topicality. That’s also the case with the latest one Life is a party in the movie.

It focuses on the tragic event in November 2018, when two apartment buildings collapsed in Marseille. Eight people died, and the residents of the blocks became active to help the families who were left homeless.

The film’s narrator, Rosa, is a nurse nearing retirement age who is considering becoming a candidate for the local red-green coalition in the local elections. She is played by the director’s wife, adorable Ariane Ascaride.

Rosa is widowed, but life offers a surprise when she falls in love with her future daughter-in-law Alice (Lola Neymark) to father Henri. Guédiguian’s credited actor plays the role of Henri By Jean-Pierre Darroussinwhich is the last thing I remember Le Bureau from the series.

The movie is like a mild soap opera about Rosa’s romance and family patterns. It is also quite modest in its implementation.

Not clumsy, but the picture of Marseille is smooth like a tourist advertisement. Charm lies above all in people who are hard not to like. It’s a skill too.

However, there is something hidden under the surface. The political situation in France, especially on the left, is extremely confused, and Guédiguian tries to portray the contradictions at the grassroots level.

on Guédiguian has Armenian roots, as does Rosa’s family. This theme is also discussed from a topical angle, when Rosa’s second son Minas (Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet) is planning to go on aid work on the troubled border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The film is accompanied by the most famous Armenian artist in France Charles Aznavour song Emmenez-hiwhich, by the way, was also played diligently at the Paris Olympics.

The sun is shining, but the world should still be saved – or at least the home blocks.

Screenplay by Robert Guédiguian, Serge Valletti. Starring Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Lola Naymark, Grégoire Lerpince-Ringuet, Robinson Stévenin.