Movie review | In his documentary, Arto Halonen tells the stories of basketball players and their sons who moved to Finland in the 1970s

Arto Halonen’s Rooted in Finland documentary becomes interesting through its characters and their history.

Rooted in Finland, directed by Arto Halonen. 113 min. S.

★★★★

Arto Halonen is a long-time filmmaker known especially for his documentaries, but he has also directed a few drama films, most recently the 2018 psychological thriller The Guardian Angel – Guardian Angel.

In October, Halo will premiere a new drama film aimed at the whole family Antero Varovainen and Onnenkivi. Before that, however, his latest documentary will premiere Rooted in Finland.

Rooted in Finland is the story of two men who share the same ancestry, but whose life has led them to make completely different choices.

Shawn Huff known as a distinguished basketball player and former captain of the Finnish national team, Ervin Latimer Jr is, on the other hand, an openly homosexual clothing designer.

What the men have in common is that both of their fathers were among the first foreign basketball players to arrive in Finland in the early 1970s. American Black Men Leon Huff and Ervin Latimer Sr attracted attention in Finland at that time not only with their superior playing skills but also with their appearance.

Halonen is for a few years followed both sons and fathers who are now well past retirement age. The film doesn’t really emphasize anything, but at the same time it creates a picture of Finland’s changes over the course of 50 years.

At one time, Huff and Latimer Sr. were exotic revelations in the Finnish chamber, and they were also written about in the sports news from this point of view. However, the men found the reception to be friendly, and even though the country and its customs seemed strange at first, both stayed in Finland and started their families here.

Despite his many health problems, Leon Huff is a cheerful retiree, and Ervin Latimer Sr. still puts in a long day as a coffee shop owner. Finland has become their homeland, although Huff says that she still misses her daughter very much, who once refused to move to Finland with her father, but stayed in the United States.

Rooted in Finland through Shawn Huff is also partly a sports documentary. Basketball is talked about and games are shown a lot. Ervin Latimer Jr also played basketball when he was younger, but did not make it a career for himself like Huff.

Racism the documentary does not cover much. Shawn Huff says in one scene that if you’re brown in a white country, you’re bound to encounter racism sometimes.

Again, Latimer Jr states that a brown-skinned person in a white man’s country may need to show more that he is good in his chosen field. And Latimer is, according to international standards, even if the Finnish bank does not grant him a loan to develop his business in the documentary.

However, Leon Huff talks about the racism he experienced before coming to Finland.

Rooted in Finland becomes interesting through its characters and their history, but not so much as a documentary describing society but specifically individuals.

The characters in the film have found their place in Finnish society, Shawn Huff even as a city councilor and candidate for parliament, but many who came from abroad have not felt accepted or adapted to a country where a serious discussion about racism has really only started now.

At almost two hours, the film is quite long for a documentary, but there is still no idle time in it.

Screenplay by Arto Halonen, featuring Leon Huff, Ervin Latimer Sr., Shawn Huff, Ervin Latimer Jr.

Adjustment 31.8. 8:08 p.m.: Deleted the point that Leon Huff is from Texas. He’s from Illinois.