Movie Review | If Towards the Infinite remains Roy Andersson’s last film, it’s a master farewell job

Swedish director Roy Andersson’s latest film is again a collection of episodes in which he goes through a wide variety of human emotions.

Drama

Towards Infinity (Om det oändliga), directed by Roy Andersson. Starring Jan-Eje Erling, Bengt Bergius, Martin Serner, Anja Broms. 76 min. K12. ★★★★

When almost all former true visionaries of the film Jean-Luc Godardia aside from having moved to happier locations, it’s great that we still have Roy Andersson. Admittedly, he too is already 77 years old, and graduated last year Towards infinity may remain his last film.

Andersson is the most distinctive and personal of the current directors of Swedish film. He lives and works in a house he owns in central Stockholm, where both the director’s apartment and his workspace, Film Studio Studio 24, are there.

Moinen takes several years, which is why Andersson has rarely made films. They are like collections of small living paintings, vignettes of genres, where genres change from humorous to macabre, from satirical to scary. Andersson himself calls his vignettes short poems in which he talks about his favorite subject, human vulnerability, and self-esteem and lack thereof.

Towards infinity follows Andersson ‘s films such as Songs on the second floor (2000), You alive (2007) and The dove sat on the branch, pondering the ones (2014) in the footsteps. It’s again a collection of episodes where Andersson goes through a wide variety of human emotions.

A kind of red thread to the stories is formed by a priest who sees a nightmare of his own crucifixion because he has lost his faith. But Andersson does not deal with the subject like Ingmar Bergman could have done, but with compassionate and also pungent humor. The priest is left screaming for his lack of faith behind the door as the psychiatrist makes sure he gets to the next bus.

Other episodes deal with, among other things, jealousy, the pain of the honorary father, the dragging of a defeated army to a prison camp in Siberia, and Marc Chagallin like painting, lovers floating in the sky.

Many of Andersson’s vignettes laugh either because of their easily identifiable little human weaknesses or because of their sheer absurdity. But beneath humor is a serious foundation: Andersson looks sharply and sympathetically at the part of man in a world that is often not an easy place to live.

Oven fresh in the documentary that comes to our cinemas on October 23, Roy Andersson talks about how the endless possibilities of art surprise him every day. And art is strongly present in his films. Towards infinity even in the film, the effects of painting extend from Chagall To Edward Hopper, and Andersson ‘s own images are reminiscent of paintings of their own, as the director does not use a moving camera or cut in the middle of an episode. The systematic static nature of the images and the use of unknown amateur actors create their own strong atmosphere in Andersson’s films.

Provided Towards infinity indeed remains Roy Andersson’s last film, it is an excellent master’s farewell work. Andersson won the Best Director Award, the Silver Lion, at the Venice Film Festival last year, with no swamp at all. Incidentally, the award is on the shelf of the pizzeria opposite Andersson’s home today, which is also very Andersson-like.

What about the name of the movie Om det oändliga, Towards infinity? Perhaps it refers more to the eternal cycle of life than to the religious view of eternal life. Only Roy Andersson knows that.