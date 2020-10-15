Movie Review | Hamy Ramezan directed a love-flooding film about a family waiting for asylum

In the first snow movie, the home is where the family is.

Drama

First snow. Directed by Hamy Ramezan. Starring Shahab Hosseini, Shabnam Ghorbani, Aran-Sina Keshvari, Kimya Escandari, Vilho Rönkkönen, Laura Birn, Kristiina Halkola, Eero Melasniemi, Muhammed Cangore. 82 min. S.

★★★★

First snow is a movie that Hamy Ramezanin had to be controlled. He himself has fled Iran with his family at the foot of the war and ended up in Finland in the late 1970s after a long journey.

Ramezan was a little boy when he came here, as is the protagonist of his debut film Ramin (Aran-Sina Keshvari). First snow does not follow the steps of the Ramezan family at the time, but on an emotional level the story is personal to the director.

Now let’s live in the modern and Finnish reception center, where the Iranian Mehdipour family spends their time waiting for a decision on asylum. The apartment is cramped for a family of four but as cozy as possible. The space and its boundaries open immediately in the first image.

The institutional building is like a prison, and that is what it is. The only difference is that the residents have access to summer nature, school, to the locals to visit. Kristiina Halkola and Eero Melasniemi present a married couple who show their hospitality and quiet compassion.

Laura Birn plays a teacher who carries heavy emotions inside but does not show concern for children. Ramin’s best friend Jigi (Vilho Rönkkönen) is itself a bit external, but it only strengthens the relationship between the boys.

The movie the prevailing state of mind is empathy and love. It surrounds children and protects them. It is also a clear choice for the facilitator, as refugee stories tend to emphasize fear, threat and despair. Ramezan doesn’t do that but keeps grief in the background.

The protective feelings are packed into the room of the Mehdipour family, where parents do their best to show Ramin and little sister Donya (Kimya Escandari) that they are safe. Although it is not true.

Everyday life continues, and adults try to stay in a good mood with each other as well. The Mehdipouri room can be used to party, laugh and dance.

Hamy Ramezan has previously directed excellent short films. The keys to paradise based on his own experience in Iran. listenshort film was completed in Denmark in collaboration Rungano Nyonin with. They had access to the best professional skills of the Danes, and that is reflected in the end result.

Ramezan has a determined focus on the film industry, and he wanted to study in Britain instead of Finland.

From there come British influences but also awareness of Iran’s fine film tradition, such as Abbas Sweating. Both film cultures can be identified First snow social and human realism.

The Mehdipour family in the Finnish landscape.­

Ramezan is an exceptionally international player in the Finnish film industry, but it also puts pressure on an ambitious director, especially when the story is its own.

First snow is a film that no one else in Finland could have made, and Ramezan must have felt it in their skins. It took years to do that.

Pressures appear in the film as a precaution at the story level, as if it had been pruned so as not to be told too much.

First snow seems to be in the middle ground between a short and a long film, but otherwise it complements the special year of Finnish cinema nicely, both in its subject matter and its implementation.

Ramezan focuses on Ramin’s perspective and the details the boy perceives and tries to understand. He has found a common tone with adult actors and especially Shahab Hosseinin with.

Asghar Farhadin The actor, who has gained an international reputation in the films, is quite a full pot for a Finnish debut film.

From Hossein’s father figure grows the driving force of the film – and Ramin – as intended. Shabnam Ghorbanin a calm mother is a good counterpart.

In the first snow has a bit of a working taste.

After this, Ramezan is freer to hone his own cinematic expression, both by reducing and reinforcing.