Movie review | Even from the opening scene, you can tell the level of the romantic novelty comedy

The hollow romantic comedy references Shakespeare, but the only attraction is aspiring actress Sydney Sweeney.

Comedy

Anyone But You. Directed by Will Gluck. 104 min. Q7.

★★

When done romantic comedy, all roads lead Shakespeare's to plays. He already knew 400 years ago how to build the best entertainment out of messy relationships. And the formula has been repeated over and over again.

This is also done by the jovial American comedy, which refers to Shakespeare and especially Much ado about nothing -to the play. A vain hope, a master's name and a few quotes do not guarantee a touch of magic.

The main character is Bea, a young law student. Bea sweeps into the cafe with her legs crossed, so to speak. The rude waiter won't let him go to the bathroom, but directs him to the end of the long order line. At the counter, there is a handsome looking man who saves Bea from the situation.

The man, Ben, immediately guffaws that Bea is studying law. From Ben's appearance, you can already see that his workplace is the financial company Goldman Sachs. Bea gets to the bathroom, splashes water on her jeans, starts to dry them in a panic and – oh, what a horrible situation. When he finally gets out, Ben sees toilet paper stuck to Bea's heel.

From the opening scene you can deduce the level, even though the film progresses to completely different landscapes. After artificial misunderstandings, the main couple meet in the middle of nowhere in Australia and they fight to the last that I won't really get together with you at least.

There is a commendable diversity on offer, but that does not change the fact that the characters represent the rich and spendthrift upper class, or at least the poor. If Shakespeare were really on it, we'd laugh at their vanity. Now they are made objects of admiration.

With a little twist, Bea's controlling parents could easily become characters from a horror movie.

As a comedy by Will Gluck the steering does not fall into the actual mocks, if it can be considered an achievement. The humor often remains at the poop level, but a few gags are almost funny. The main thing, i.e. interpersonal messes, are ultimately very modest. Points for the possum.

The attraction of the film is the hot name of the moment Sydney Sweeney, which is placed on the body in the same way as in the Rollareit video. Comedy talent has not been favored for him, just like the opposite actor For Glen Powell nor for the supporting actors.

Screenplay by Ilana Wolpert, Will Gluck. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Hadley Robinson, GaTa, Alexandra Shipp.