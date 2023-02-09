Movie Review | Documentary already nominated for an Oscar – Photographer fights against billionaires funded by the opioid crisis

Citizenfour director Laura Poitras jumped into the art world with the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The documentary case is at its best when the main character Nan Goldin shows the New York of her youth.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras. 113 min. K12. ★★★

Pills killing, protesters chant in New York.

“The Sacklers lies, thousands die!”

Protesters strike the floor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, lying crosswise like corpses.

Such “die-in protests” look good in pictures. So too By Laura Poitras in the document All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Photographic artist By Nan Gold leads his activist group called PAIN in a rebellion against the Sackler family of pharmaceutical companies and the art world that lives on its money.

The Met Museum is not just an attention-seeking place, like the climate activists who glue themselves to paintings, but the Sacklers have donated large sums of money to the world’s most important museums, such as the Guggenheim, Tate Modern and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

By Nan Gold made its own revolution long before the Sackler expressions.

In Poitras’s documentary, the American artist vapes an electronic cigarette in front of a slide projector and talks in a low voice about his life filled with difficulties.

A photo show would be a fake way of going through anyone else’s stages. For Goldin, the form is perfect. He began his career as a photographic artist with slide shows in bars; could not afford to make photo prints.

Gold’s speaks warmly of her caring older sister, who was locked up in institutions at a time when difference was suppressed by defining it as an illness. The title, referring to the beauty and bloodshed of the documentary, comes from the sister’s writings.

Friends opened an escape route for Goldin. He became good at photography and typing.

Filming has been a “substitute for sex” for Goldin. The pioneer of color photography depicted the world of artists, lovers and drug users around him. Continuous recording enabled exceptional relaxation in cropping. The shots exude immediacy and effortlessness.

1986 photo book The Ballad of Sexual Dependency is like a guide to recording your own life and those around you. It is impossible to reproduce its images.

Although the pictures are personal, Goldin talks about many of his experiences in the documentary for the first time. He says that he worked in a brothel and now wants to dispel the stigma of sex work.

Hearing about the backgrounds turns some shots not only into recordings of humanity, but also into evidence of crimes. Goldin has taken his best pictures of his beater and his own face after the violence.

In art documentaries has in recent years been feasted on in New York’s brutal golden age of the 1980s. In a crime-ridden city, countercultures and artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring were unleashed.

Sexual liberation was followed by AIDS, like a punishment.

When all those in power covered up and then demonized HIV infections, Goldin began to speak out. In 1986, he curated an exhibition documenting the AIDS epidemic Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing. Its financiers quickly failed.

Goldin’s Director Poitras jumped right into the protests of the 2020s. The artist had already photographed his group PAIN for a couple of years.

Poitras’ most famous documentary Citizenfour (2014) is one of the most menacing of all time. The director left the document whistleblower on the run from the US authorities Edward Snowden on the way. Paranoia made sense for once.

The prize winner was Poitras’s third film dealing with surveillance by the intelligence organization NSA. Also the previous one, Who is Julian Assange? (2016), paged official monitoring.

In addition to Goldin’s influence attempts, Poitras wanted to deal with Goldin’s artistry. There was a twist about what will be seen in the film in the end.

The collaboration has already won the Golden Lion in Venice and many other awards. Oscar wouldn’t be a surprise.

Goldin’s Of course, modern life can’t put you in a rut Citizenfour’s for voltages. Charity work is a great thing, but the documentary is full of stuff.

Poitras tries hard to combine oil and water. Thanks to Goldin’s pictures, the biographical parts are at times a five-star movie, the description of contemporary activism sometimes turns into two.

Filming demonstrations is difficult in places where civil rights are respected. Protests rarely seem as significant as the issues they push for.

As works of art, the performance-like protests of Goldin’s troops would be mediocre. They throw pills into pools of water, drop medicine notes from upper floors and marvel at how the papers look as they drip.

Poitras’s documentary gets stuck in the emotional accounts of the talking heads, when the events alone do not express enough.

Activism is a fairly standard topic for a documentary, and a demanding subject.

Jouko Aaltonen activism photography that attracted a lot of viewers at last week’s Docpoint festival How to fix the world kapsahti to the jumble of styles and detached memories of contemporaries.

The story of Finnish activism was much more meritorious Saila Kivelä invaded pig farms Animal rights thing (2022), but the depiction of animal suffering did not attract viewers to the theaters.

Seasoned viewers have certainly seen many shocking documentaries about civil disobedience.

One of the most impressive, Revolution of Our Times (2021), was performed at last year’s Love and Anarchy festival. In it, camera phones get so close to Hong Kong’s violent protests that you can almost taste the tear gas.

Others too artists like Goldin have slowly begun to question their position as polishers of the rich.

Finnish artists’ protest against a businessman who worked in the Kiasma support foundation Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz against is related to Goldin’s mission.

In All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Poitras has problems creating a recent historical atmosphere, even though he specializes in tracking. The rhythm of the surgery is constantly struggling. The mood music pasted over the pictures and videos is changed hastily.

The threads eventually meet when Goldin talks about his own addiction. 18 pills a day of OxyContin, produced by the Sacklers’ pharmaceutical company, were consumed.

Goldin harbors a personal grudge against the Sackler family.

“I hate them,” he says.

The merit of the film is to be there when the anger bears fruit.

Produced by Laura Poitras, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Clare Carter, John Lyons, Editing by Joe Bini, Amy Foote, Brian A. Kates