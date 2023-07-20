Movie review | Christopher Nolan’s three-hour film about the father of the atomic bomb is very good and does not contain unnecessary scenes

Christopher Nolan’s ambitious film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Drama

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. 180 min. K12. ★★★★

British born Christopher Nolan (b. 1970) is one of the most ambitious and original film directors working in the United States today.

He is best known for the Batman trilogy completed between 2005 and 2012, but it is not his best work. Nolan has made a much more interesting mark in, for example, films that move at the interface between science and sci-fi such as Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014).

Oppenheimer is Nolan’s first biopic, and it is surprisingly straightforward and old-fashioned for its director’s work – in a good way. It’s not perfect, because Nolan says a lot more about who J. Robert Oppenheimer was and what happened to him rather than what kind of person he was.

One thought the film also has the fact that through Oppenheimer, the world entered the atomic age, which we are still living in – and are still living under the threat of nuclear weapons. Russia’s actions and threats in recent years have only emphasized the threat.

Oppenheimer (1904–67) was a New York-born theoretical physicist who has become known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. He headed the research center in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the atomic bomb was developed during World War II.

When the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan in 1945 ended World War II, Oppenheimer was celebrated as both a war hero and a scientist. But when, after the war, he began to speak out in favor of arms limitation and against the hydrogen bomb, he was opposed by the US military-industrial circles, as well as some scientists who had quarreled with Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer’s leftist sympathies from years ago were unearthed and he was even accused of being a spy for the Soviet Union. In the end, he lost his security clearance and partly his reputation.

The president can be seen as some kind of apology and restoration of reputation Lyndon B. Johnson The Enrico Fermi Award awarded to Oppenheimer in 1963, but only last year the US administration overturned Oppenheimer’s declassification as a mistake.

“ The film is based on two interrogations.

Nolan’s movie resembles in its structure and the scope of its characters Oliver Stone guidance work JFK (1991), but Nolan is not, like Stone, on a crusade against conspiracies. He just clearly tells about the harsh atmosphere that prevailed in the 1950s in the United States during the time of communist persecution and that was used to smear Oppenheimer.

The film is based on two interrogations. In the second, a former member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission and Oppenheimer’s blood enemy, Lewis Straussfor his fitness to be a minister, in the other Oppenheimer for his loyalty to the United States.

Between these episodes, Nolan intercuts events from Oppenheimer’s youth and his and other scientists’ work at Los Alamos.

Cillian Murphy, who plays the lead role, is familiar from director Christopher Nolan’s previous films.

Three hours the film works very well and intensely. Despite its length, there are no dead spots or unnecessary scenes.

Nolan has scripted all the elements of the film together concisely and clearly, and in the end they also form a thoughtful reflection on the responsibility and morality of scientists and their awareness of how creating something horrible can end the war, but also create an ever-lasting atmosphere of fear and terror.

In many Irish actor who acted in Nolan’s previous films Cillian Murphy is the most famous TV series Peaky Blinders as a street gang boss, but Oppenheimer offers Murphy the best role of his career so far. It’s just a pity that he remains a little captive of Nolan’s script in the sense that he is not given a lot of likability to build a more concrete character than Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer was, according to biographers, a contradictory person: friendly and helpful, but also distant and self-centered, even cool.

Murphy refers to these qualities in his work on the role, but Nolan elevates Oppenheimer’s inability to defend himself, a kind of weakness in the face of a tight spot, as a key characteristic. “Why don’t you fight!” yell Kitty-wife to Oppenheimer as he surrenders in front of the interrogators.

Otherwise, Oppenheimer remains pretty much an enigma in the film. In a few scenes, however, Nolan effectively visualizes Oppenheimer’s sense of guilt as he realizes the horror and scope of atomic destruction. During the nuclear test, Oppenheimer remembered the words of the god Vishnu from the holy book of Hinduism From the Bhagavad Gita we hear again: “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Oppenheimer relation to what is known as a communist to Jean Tatlock is rather loosely depicted in the film, though Florence Pugh plays Tatlock’s short role well.

Otherwise, the cast does a good job throughout, especially Emily Blunt As Oppenheimer’s alcoholic wife Kitty, Robert Downey Jr. filled with bitterness as Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon on the side of the army, as a lieutenant general in charge of the development of the atomic bomb As Leslie Groves. Gary Oldman the president plays a small but sharp role as Harry S. Truman.

Nolan this time too, loyal to his principle, he left the computer effects as low as possible. The explosive tests were carried out for real and the Los Alamos base was actually built.

Cameraman Hoyte van Hoytema shot the film on both color and black and white Imax film. I did this because Nolan wanted to show events from both an objective and a subjective point of view. Sometimes, though, it seems that this idea has been clearer to the director than how it is conveyed to the viewer.

Nolan’s film is not the first ambitious attempt to depict Oppenheimer and the stages of the creation of the atomic bomb. In 1980, the BBC made a great drama series Oppenheimerin its title part since Hard law became famous from the series Sam Waterstonand Roland Joffé directed the 1989 film Under the cover of secretsin which Oppenheimer was portrayed Dwight Schultz.

Written by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh.

Correction 20.7. 11.01: The story incorrectly stated that the quote “I have become death, destroyer of worlds” was from the god Shiva. It is from Lord Vishnu.

Correction 20.7. at 6:17 p.m. The story had previously misspelled Hoyte van Hoytema’s name as Hoyte Hoytema.