Movie Review | Christian Petzold’s Undine is a fairy tale for people who love Berlin

In Christian Petzold’s love story, a woman and two men act like children.

Drama

Undine – Aallotar, directed by Christian Petzold. Starring Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Jacob Matschenz. 90 min. K12. ★★★

Christian Petzold (b. 1960) is one of the best-known directors of his generation in Germany. His credit actors have been Nina Hosswhich impressed Petzold in particular Barbarain the film (2012). Kavin Kino Regina is currently screening Petzold’s films since the 21st century.

Latest Undine is a bit of a confusing film from a director who is used to seeing social themes. It is a fairy-tale, contemporary love story whose references to contemporary Berlin remain obscure.

According to mythology, Undines are fairies living in water, so when the protagonist’s name is Undine, it is expected that he will end up in the water one way or another during the film. In addition, the main actor Paula Beer is in nature and behavior like a hypersensitive fairy.

Undinen the story begins at a café table with a boyfriend (Jacob Matschenz) states that he will leave him. Undine’s world gets confused, but fate brings before him a handsome professional diver almost immediately and in the same cafe. Undine falls in love, as does diver Christoph (Franz Rogowski).

Undine presents the history of urban planning in Berlin and scale models from different eras, especially from East Berlin. His guidance is heard at length in the film, and it is very interesting, but how it relates Undinen to the story? In the end, it becomes clear what the ancient water element of Berlin is, but the connection between the water elf and the lakes of Berlin is still not open, at least not easily.

Undine’s and Christoph’s relationship saws like a teen romance, and even that returns to the patterns. The protagonists all act immature, and it is impossible to take an interest in them.

However, Petzold knows how to build an atmosphere. He creates a magical world in everyday circles, in the depths of which one can linger for a moment, especially if there are emotional ties to Berlin. The fairy tale itself only remains unfortunately poor.