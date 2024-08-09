Movie review | Cate Blanchett steals the spotlight in a crazy space romp

Movie review|Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth, is a cross between many films. The science fiction adventure is based on a popular video game.

Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth. 100 min. K12. ★★★

American film director That is Roth became known for his horror films in the early 2000s Cabin Fever, Hostel I and Hostel II.

Roth has often returned to horror themes, but he has also done other things, such as a flat remake Death Wish (2018) Charles Bronson from the thriller he made famous About the enemy of violence (1974) and a fantasy comedy mainly aimed at children The house where the clock is ticking (also 2018).

Graduated last year At Thanksgiving Roth returned to classic slasher horror, but Borderlands is something completely different.

Borderlands is based on a video game that was originally released in 2009 and became popular and well-known. Those who have played it know the plot, but let’s summarize it briefly.

Somewhere in the distant future of space, the bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett) gets from industrial boss Atlas (Edgar Ramirez) gig: Lilith must retrieve Atlas’s daughter Tina from her distant home planet Pandora (Ariana Greenblatt). Because of her own family tragedy, Lilith would never want to see the filthy Pandora again.

When Lilith discovers the evil intentions that Atlas wants to use Tina for, she teams up with a mixed group to save the girl – and the future of mankind, which has drifted into decay.

The target is a mine where the superior species that once ruled the world, the Eridians, have hidden their greatest secrets.

Jamie Lee Curtis (second left) plays a female scientist who joins the thong.

Borderlands is like Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Mad Max and the crossbreeding of a mixed-up Western.

Roth doesn’t manage to bring anything particularly original to this kind of space action comedy genre, but at least Borderlands is a tongue-in-cheek energetic performance, where the director seems to have had a spark.

Taking a break from more serious roles, Blanchett’s cheekbones look like they could cut cheese these days, but she seems to have had fun playing a kind of female Han Solo.

Blanchett also dominates the entire film, as others, even the one playing the female scientist Jamie Lee Curtiswill remain by his side as extras, except for the tipsy Greenblatt.

Both Blanchett and Jack Black were already involved The house where the clock is ticking in the movie.

In Borderlands, Black lends his voice to a constantly bumbling robot that isn’t funny, but mostly annoying.

Written by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu.