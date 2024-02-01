Movie review | Brittilaupus made an exhilarating film whose main character is like the neighborhood Peppi Longstocking

Charlotte Regan's debut film Sisupussi naturally describes the idleness and imagination of a girl like Peppi Longstocking, critic Tero Kartastenpää writes.

Comedy drama

Inner bag, directed by Charlotte Regan. 84 min, K7.

★★★★

A hard puller Georgie sells stolen bikes. The 12-year-old avoids the clutches of child protection and runs his own finances as Peppi Longstocking.

Handy child records adult conversations ready for review calls as if alive Home alone -movie without a wealthy safety net.

It is not difficult to see a British film An inner bag similarities in the main character of the street counselor and its director-writer.

Charlotte Regan learned filming as a child paparazzi, directing a dozen music videos and gained fame with short films about the suburbs. He photographed Even in the inner bag visible theft sensitively already in his short film Dodgy Dave in 2018.

The self-taught self-taught man in his twenties got a seam in his first film, when the actor Michael Fassbender was looking for a visionary director for his production company, a new one Steve McQueen. The guess is clearly correct: Inner bag was already awarded at last year's Sundance festival.

Original name Scrapper double meaning recycler and fighter. Regan filters into his film the joy he experienced when he lived with his grandmother in a London suburb as a child.

Supervisor has argued that the British working class is too often portrayed in terms of endless trauma. That's not entirely true, although the British do know how to lament their family's failures in their cramped townhouses. There is always an order for this rain-grey tradition.

That's what Regan really does. Inner bag is a small and pretty film, but still the most irritating and delightful British comedy of this decade.

The Georgie child's dream of the freedom of living alone is doubly fulfilled, because even the father who wanders into the backyard is not yet ready for adulthood.

Regan gracefully combines doll domesticity with everyday drama. He is particularly successful in depicting idleness and the budding closeness of relatives who are strangers to each other.

Demanding acting for the first time Lola Campbell warmed up to Georgie with months of improvisation exercises. Even during filming, the film crew was kept hidden so that the inexperienced child would not be frightened by the looks of strangers.

The camera remains in place for long periods of time in improvisation-like scenes, where similar yard time-wasting games are played as Jani Volanen Munkkivuoriin the series.

The actor's shyness is not noticeable. Georgie and Dad (Harris Dickinson) fool around like old friends. It's all good when they lean on each other.

Little thief league is like the whole family version Trainspotting from a group of junkies for whom living outside of ordinary life is the most important choice.

First feature films directors usually try every possible stunt, and so now.

However, realism and imagination stay nicely together.

The neighborhood gives insights from the inside bag directly to the camera like in a TV documentary. It is, of course, very Wesandersson-like, but the other form experiments are not borrowed from a single source.

Sometimes the camera flashes at a speed like of Richard Scarry in giant illustrations.

Friends' fears are illustrated with children's program animations, where spiders speak in a gruff voice. It's childish, but so are children.

The emotional labor drama lurking in the background all the time gains power as the film progresses, but luckily it doesn't take a light anarchic approach with it.

Dead mother live side by side in the recordings, but the overlapping of sweet and bitter memories is done more pointedly than in a family film, by Charlotte Wells In Aftersun.

The drama-comedy, which is less than an hour and a half long, is short by today's standards, but there is no shortage of new twists. In Regan's treatment, the suburbs become bright without excessive embrace of the world.

Written by Charlotte Regan, produced by Theo Barrowclough, starring Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinsson, Alin Uzun, Cary Crankson.