Movie review | Aquaman 2 became a bone of contention in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's lawsuit, now Heard has been demoted to sidekick

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom leaves Amber Heard in the role of baby carrier.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan. 124 min. K12.

★★

First Aquaman seems to be getting old and ridiculous now, even though the hit movie came out in 2018. The heroes' speech echoes as if the water effect was recorded in a bucket while there is a roaring laser war going on in the depths.

Over-acted, over-dramatized, over-colored crap.

That didn't surprise comic book fans, who have mostly thought of Aquaman as a character who talks to fish.

Despite its ugliness, the number one part is the Batman movies and of Wonder Woman after the biggest hits of DC comics.

Times just aren't as favorable for superheroes anymore. The second part In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom the director continues as a pair of authors James Wan and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickwho have adopted a new tactic.

If everyone thinks you're ridiculous, tell jokes about yourself. I'm talking to the fish, but so what, Jason Momoa Aquaman growls in the opening minutes. Busy relaxation is a more effective solution than stupid swagger.

Sequel is a traditional 1970s adventure film, which has been supplemented with an impressive effects mill.

Ideas are borrowed rudely. From Star Wars takes a lot, such as a wicked bar with Jabba the Hutt and a funny octopus as his own R2D2 sidekick.

From King Kong giant forest creatures have been caught and From Lord of the Rings diabolical object of power.

These ideas are tossed onto the canvas like balls in a sea of ​​balls, as the jet-ski-like gliding continues through ice, desert and jungle.

The strong love story has been changed into a buddy comedy of brothers from different couples, but due to the lack of collective charisma, they jump from ditch to ditch. Aquaman cracks jokes and Brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) wonders next to him with his mouth open. They have to work together to prevent the bad guys from heating up the waters of the seas too much.

The planned Batman visits have been removed and the story revolves independently of the DC universe. That's a strength. The viewer doesn't have to think about the soap plots of the most failed neighborhood movies.

Even twenty minutes have been cut from the length of the first part of the flatulence. In between, however, we ruminate with so much devotion that the final climax feels like a pain in the ass.

Aquaman 2 received surprising publicity when it became Amber Heard's and Johnny Depp's the moot point of the trial. The mess smelled like old fish beds.

There were rumors that Heard was wanted out of the sequel. Maybe an angry ex-boyfriend was also involved in the incident Elon Musk and the mobile Jason Momoa.

In the end, Heard is reduced to a bystander and baby-sitter. In the process Nicole Kidman space has been given to the mother figure. Both are equally absent.

Momoa, who was preparing the story, would not want to give up the role of the heel, but he himself has admitted that the film might be his last as an aquatic man. The rest of the DC cast will also be put into rotation as the comic book world is started, again, from scratch.

The swan song is as natural as you can imagine for a floundering king of the sea.

Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, produced by Peter Safran, James Wan, Rob Cowan, starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren.