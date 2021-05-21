Movie Review | Angelina Jolie makes a comeback in her usual action thriller

Landscape and nature are key factors in Taylor Sheridan’s thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Those who wish me dead

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, starring Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult. 100 min. K16. ★★

Taylor Sheridan is a multifunctional American film and television artist: screenwriter, producer, director, and sometimes actor.

He is best known so far as a screenwriter for, among other things, two drug crime topics Sicariomovie, TV series Yellowstone and modern western Hell or High Water (2016).

Sheridan at heart is the rights of Indigenous peoples in the United States, and he has emphasized them both in Yellowstone and in the film he has written and directed Wind River (2017).

Landscape and nature have also been key factors in Sheridan’s works, as well as in his novelty Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Those Who Wish Me Dead also brings Angelina Jolien back to our screens. In recent years, Joliehan has mainly directed and played sound roles in children’s animations.

Last year, she starred in a film about children’s escape to a fairytale world Come Away, which was not imported to us, but which can be rented or purchased from a few streaming services.

Criminals fleeing accountant is taking his little son Connor (Finn Little) from Florida to Montana when they are ambushed by assassins.

The accountant dies, but Connor escapes into the woods, where he collides with Hannah (Jolie), a firefighter on duty at her local fire tower, suffering from the traumas of her past.

Together, Hannah and Connor escape not only the assassins, but also the huge forest fire they ignited.

In production, in the film he directed and partly scripted, Sheridan now does not cultivate its more bizarre themes, but confines himself to making a thrilling and economical action thriller with no idle.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t bring anything fresh or surprising into the frames of the story either, so as a whole Those Who Want Me Dead is a fairly conventional movie thriller.

Even the protagonist is a professional familiar from numerous action movies who gets a chance to correct real or imagined mistakes of the past.

British actors Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Houltin even the assassins he interpreted have not been associated with any of its more bizarre portraits. Gillen and Hoult do their work routinely, as does Jolie.

The most interesting character is actually the black wife of a local deputy sheriff who shows an urban assassin where to go in Montana.