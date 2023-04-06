Movie Review | All the clichés of exorcism horror in one movie

After all, the main star of The Pope’s Exorcist, Russell Crowe, manages to bring some humor to his priest character.

Horror

The Pope’s Exorcist, directed by Julian Avery. 104 min. K16. ★

Seems like itand also Russell Crowe is Nicolas Cage and John Cusack’s like, for one reason or another, falling into indifferent films. Otherwise, his presence The Pope’s Exorcist is difficult to understand in the movie.

Supervisor From Julius Avery we have seen a horror movie on the big screen before Overlord (2018), where during the Normandy landings, American soldiers run into zombie Nazis. Now Avery offers a package of really well-worn exorcism horror, which is based on the father of the Vatican’s recent chief exorcist Gabriele Amorth to writings.

American Julia Vasquez (Alex Essoe) has inherited an old monastery in Castile from her Spanish husband, who died in a car accident. Julia moves into the monastery with her two children, intending to renovate and sell it. The family has no idea that the monastery is ruled by evil, a very powerful demon, the King of Hell himself. The time of the event is 1987.

When the boy Henry is possessed by a demon, Father Gabriele (Russell Crowe), and it soon becomes clear that the demon’s purpose is to take over Gabriele’s soul and through it enter the Vatican to wreak havoc.

Then all possible exorcism clichés follow, and no The Pope’s Exorcist not scary at all, just boring. Fortunately, after all, Crowe brings a little humor to his priest character, so it’s not always so grave.

The veteran Italian star Franco Nero fits in the small role of the Pope.

If is not the best friend of the most conventional exorcisms, this guy should be avoided from afar.

Written by Michael Petroni, Evan Spiliotopoulos, R. Dean McCreary, starring Russell Crowe, Alex Essoe, Daniel Zovatto.