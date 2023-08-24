Movie review | A primitive nerd comedy made the critic laugh – You can also be stupid logically

Big fuck doesn’t aim high, but it succeeds in what it tries.

Comedy

Strays. Directed by Josh Greenbaum. 93 min. K12.

★★★

Works of art it usually makes the most sense to value them on their own terms. What is the work aiming for, what is it trying to say?

Let’s take for example by Josh Greenbaum guided by Big fuck. It’s a comedy with dogs’ mouths Babe-animated to talk dirty in the style of pig movies.

How does the work succeed in its unambitious aspirations?

I think quite well.

Reggie (voice Will Ferrell) is a small border terrier who likes his rude and abusive owner Doug (Will Forte) as the greatest guy in the world.

The film closely places itself on the level of the animal in the very first minutes, when the dog who worships his loser master interprets his various actions, such as masturbating and cloud burning, from a canine perspective.

When Doug decides to throw Reggie into the alley of the big city, the ever-so-optimistic dog has the thought of revenge. The owner’s penis must suffer.

Even this idea that motivates the film’s simple plot seems consistent with the worldview revolving around dog poop, skinning and treats.

Of use for his penis-biting mission, Reggie gets the tough boston terrier Bug (voice Jamie Foxx), Australian Shepherd Maggie’s (Isla Fisher) and collared Great Dane Hunter (Randall Park). On the way home, pee flies, poop is twisted with a stick and all possible jokes about dogs’ genitals are used.

Whether the rudimentary humor based on different bodily actions is funny is a different question. I think so, and I laughed several times.

In a big mess we do stupid things but with our own internal logic. The dogs are dogs in the movie, so they don’t throw pop culture references, for example.

Written by Dan Perrault, starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher (voice), Will Forte

The story was updated on 24.8. at 12:59: Added information about the scriptwriter and actors.