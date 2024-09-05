Movie review | A nightmarish Danish film shows society at its worst

Movie review|The Girl with the Needle is an uncompromising and bright story of a time of mass murder. It has been influenced by Denmark’s most famous crime.

Drama

The Girl with the Needle (Pigen med nålen). Directed by Magnus von Horn. 123 min. K16. ★★★★

Formless contorted faces in the black void, then a young woman to be evicted. Caroline (Vic Carmen Sonne) tries to survive the end of the First World War in Copenhagen.

The jobs are in the factory, the man is missing after the war. Things lead to others, and suddenly Karoline is pregnant by the factory’s bourgeois bomb. Honor would require marriage, but Pampu’s mother forbids, and that’s the end of dreams and work.

A man returns from the war with a metal mask on his face. You can only hope for work from a freak circus. Karoline can’t stay pregnant, has to have an abortion with her own hands with a knitting needle in a folk bath – hence the name of the film. In between, Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), who runs a secret adoption business in a candy store.

However, the truth is much darker. The story has been influenced by the real-life truth, one of Denmark’s most famous crimes.

It’s not worth telling more about the story, you have to see it for yourself.

impressive in Poland by a Swedish director Magnus von Hornin the third feature film is both difficult and hypnotic to watch. It competed in the main series at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Although the integrity of the story leaves a little to be desired, the film rises above the usual with its other merits.

The Girl with the Needle is aesthetically pleasing for movie lovers. These images and sounds were not made with a cash magnet in mind. The artistic vision is clear, uncompromising.

“ The black and white images convey the atmosphere in a nightmarish manner.

Copenhagen is full of monochromatic bleakness, monotonous work, extreme poverty, cold sun, oil lamps, chimneys, dirt, mud and ether in the film.

The streets are narrow, the exhaustion and disappointment drawn on the face is endless. The photos are actually from Poland, as there are no similar places in present-day Copenhagen.

It doesn’t matter, the mood is effectively conveyed in an ominous way.

The high-contrast black-and-white photos are like film photos pressed by several stops, even though the film was shot digitally.

The aspect ratio is 3:2. It further increases the feeling that we are looking at hundred-year-old photographs here. On the other hand, also that there is something bigger outside the frame. In our collective imagination, the beginning of the 20th century looks like this.

Motion picture cameraman Michał Dymek too the track was already convincing last year In the EO moviein which he used the same aspect ratio.

Black and white the pictures, that is, except for the shadows, the practically endless different shades of gray also match the story, aesthetics complements ethics.

Is Karoline good and Dagmar bad? Maybe, but both good and evil are on the same spectrum, and they intermingle.

The music brings the film closer to modern times, because Puce Mary the largely electronic music track is at times very experimental, even grating to listen to.

The Girl with the Needle indeed, it reflects our time and, for example, Kuvausmaa in Poland, where abortion rights have been tightened to the extreme in recent years.

There is a mirror however, wider than this.

The worst thing is always a society that forces people, especially women, to seek alternative, dangerous and illegal solutions, when the existing laws and customs are so immoral.

Written by Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek, produced by Malene Blenkov and Mariusz Włodarski starring Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm and Besir Zeciri.