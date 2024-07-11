Movie review | A great romantic comedy for a long time, Scarlett Johansson shines in the lead role

Movie review|Fly Me to the Moon is a supple romantic comedy set behind the scenes of the Apollo 11 hearing.

Fly Me to the Moon, directed by Greg Berlanti. 132 min. ★★★★

American Greg Berlanti (b. 1972) is known as the producer, developer and screenwriter of numerous TV series, but he has directed only four feature films.

Now he has received a complete hit as a director: Fly Me to the Moon is an excellent romantic comedy in the style of Hollywood’s past decades.

At one time, they could have played the lead roles in a film like this, for example Gary Grant and Katharine Hepburnbut no Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum a lot of them are left behind, especially not Johansson.

The film takes place to 1969, to those feverish months when preparations were being made for the Apollo 11 space flight.

Moe Berkus, President Nixon’s shadow man (Woody Harrelson) lures Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), a former professional con artist who is making a career in the advertising industry, to Cape Kennedy, Florida to do sponsorship and PR work related to the Apollo flight.

Kelly knows how to stretch familiar practices and morals, and soon she starts getting results. The only one who doesn’t like her talk is Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), the serious launch director of the space flight, who, however, is also a little infatuated with the energetic woman.

Kelly is having a hard time, but soon the unprincipled swindler discovers that the Nixon administration’s shenanigans are too much for him.

A little too much despite its length Fly Me to the Moon runs smoothly, fun and witty.

Keenan Flynn, Rose Gilroy and by Bill Kirstein the script uses the characters and situations of Hollywood romantic comedies of the 1930s and 40s, but not by copying them, but cleverly applying them to the background of the 1960s.

Otherwise, the period image and the visual look of the film have been carefully created. Only Jim Rash the gay caricature of the diva-turned-advertising director is a bit clichéd and troubling.

In Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson's skills as a comedic actress are seen at their best.

Scarlett Johansson the comedian’s abilities are already known, and here he is at his best. Channing Tatum is not a very flexible actor in terms of his skills, but he does well in his role of a really tight hat.

And for the smooth and somewhat menacing Moe, there could hardly have been a better performer than Woody Harrelson.

Fly Me to the Moon is a successful American romantic comedy for a long time, which you enjoy watching.

Written by Keenan Flynn, Rose Gilroy and Bill Kirstein, starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Rash.