Movie review | A great film about Finnish forests challenges the viewer: to side with the activists or the forest companies

In Virpi Suutari's new documentary, not only forest activists and the forest industry are confronted, but also different generations

Conifer forest children, directed by Virpi Suutari, 92 min., K7 ★★★★

Virpi Shoemaker is one of the most distinguished and skilled documentary filmmakers in contemporary Finnish cinema. If one wanted to mention a common denominator in his production, it would be Finnishness and its various manifestations.

Finnishness is also discussed in Suutari's latest documentary film Children of the coniferous foresteven though its frame of reference is international, the anxiety experienced by young people and the need to do something in the face of the climate crisis and the loss of nature.

A shoemaker the subject of the description is the young activists of Metsälikuken and Elokapina, who try to do their part for nature and the climate with demonstrations and actions. The key people are an already experienced activist East and joined the activity a little later Minka.

Suutari follows activists at meetings, demonstrations, actions and, of course, in the woods. The central theme in the film is the relationship with the forest.

For activists, the forest is a cradle of biodiversity and a spiritual haven of peace and beauty, while for politicians, authorities and forest company representatives, it is above all an economic asset.

“ Is the work of activists just pointless shouting into the wind?

Worlds of ideas do not meet between activists and those who approach forests from an economic point of view. Not too much in the eyes of the younger and older generations. Ida's grandfather, who himself worked in the forest when he was young, does not understand why his grandson wants to keep the forests in their natural state.

After all, it will only end up with rotting trees and a road unfit for walking!

In the old ones archive films show Finnish forest activists in real action from the events of Koijärvi in ​​1979, but actually Suutari describes the attempts of Ida and his partners to stop the felling of trees near Aalistunturi in early 2023.

Through this, another important contradiction emerges in addition to a different attitude towards forests. The forest companies and authorities of course consider that the activities of the activists are an illegal harassment that disturbs their work, the activists, on the other hand, see their activities as an important universal defense of nature, to which they have a moral right.

Minka Virtanen, appearing in the documentary, defends the forest.

Cobbler challenges the viewer to take a stand on this, but also asks at the same time if the work of activists is just pointless shouting into the wind, when the real power is and remains with politicians and economic life, the Forestry Administration and representatives of forest companies. The use of power can be seen, for example, when activists try to challenge representatives of a large forest company and receive only meaningless jargon and petrified expressions from mostly middle-aged men.

Activists are treated kindly and gently, a bit like tantruming kindergarten children, or strange post-hippies who don't matter much. And yet they are the ones who, despite their occasional bigotry, see far beyond mere economic viewpoints in matters of nature.

For they and their children eventually pay the price of short-sightedness, examples of which keep coming, most recently the news that the population of Finland's most abundant species of owl, the barn owl, has collapsed due to clear-cutting.

With the skill of a seasoned documentarian, Suutari gets inside various situations and encounters, which brings full weight to the film and broadens the perspective of both the activists and their clashes with the authorities. Only in places the aestheticizing and romanticizing imagery sometimes feels a bit at odds with the hard concreteness of the documentary.

But perhaps Suutari wanted to emphasize the youth, idealism and sensitive nature of his subjects in the midst of their anxiety and difficult world situation.

You could say that together Jouko Aaltonen documents Whose side do you stand on? (2006) and How to fix the world (2022) with Children of the coniferous forest forms a film trio that interestingly explores Finnish activism from the left-wing radicalism of the 1960s and 70s through the squatters of the early 2000s to today's Elokapina and Metsäliike.

Script by Virpi Suutari. Cinematography by Teemu Liakka and Jani Kumpulainen, editing by Jussi Rautaniemi, music by Sanna Salmenkallio, sound design by Olli Huhtanen. Q7.