Movie review | A flash of purple is the return of the barracks movie

Steven Spielberg's black-empowering drama film from the 1980s and since then the musical has been forcibly twisted into a new faith.

Musical

A flash of purple

(The Color Purple), directed by Blitz Bazawule. 141 min. K12.

★★

In 1985 completed A flash of purple proved to be an important turning point for many involved. The film was its director by Steven Spielberg the first serious historical film. We were seen in the roles Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, both of whom have since become superstars of African-American entertainment culture.

The movie was based on by Alice Walker into a novel, and it was also made into a musical. In the center is the story of a poor southern woman growing up in the first half of the 20th century.

This package has now been unearthed again, and in the background you can find the crew of the original film: as producers Winfrey and Spielberg, Goldberg also glimpses in a cameo role as a midwife. Quincy Jones has produced the music.

The actual perpetrators are people in their forties and black people. Blitz Bazawule is a Ghanaian director and musician, screenwriter Marcus Gardley has also worked in the theater. The remake is a musical, but the music is not from the old musical, but was composed for the film Chris Bowers.

So quite a lot of mixed materials and layers, which have undoubtedly bound the creators' creativity. However, the story of the protagonist Celie and other women has been thought to resonate in modern times, and even as a musical.

Plot has been crooked from the start, and the script is surprisingly faithful to it. The beginning is confusing. Absolutely horrible things happen, but they are given no context, historical or otherwise. The introduction of people is lacking. Places and distances are not visible.

The plot takes a lot of attention, because just when you think you've caught the red thread, it just seems to slip away.

Relationship between sisters? Not at all. Celie's relationship with her cruel husband's daughter-in-law Sofia? For a while, yes, but the relationship between Sofia and Harpo's husband is like porridge. Celie falling in love with a woman, the singing star Shugi? Well, not really. Oh Africa?

The problem is specifically Celie's character, which does not develop anywhere. Empowering songs shake her every now and then, but in the next moment she is back to her old self, submissive to her husband and miserable. Many times we remember to say that it's still ugly.

And the years rolled by, literally jumped. The film lasts and lasts.

Music is consistently good, unsurprising, but the musical scenes are by no means brilliant. The cinematography and lights often leave more in the shadows than visible, the choreography lacks ideas, the sets are cramped.

An actress-singer will be seen in the role of Celie Fantasy Barrino. The overacting characteristic of the musical style causes difficulties for him and others.

Screenplay by Marcus Gardley. Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey.