Movie review | A five-star documentary was made about Kaija Saariaho, which brings the composer back to life both as a person and as music

Riitta Raski’s airy personality makes Kaija Saariaho’s music easily approachable, and that is above all thanks to the composer himself.

Echoes of the Universe. Directed by Riitta Rask. 80 min. S.

★★★★★

Riitta Raskin directed documentary Kaija from Saariaho premiered last February at the Helsinki Docpoint festival. At that time, few knew that the composer was seriously ill. There is no reference to getting sick in the film, although I understand that Saariaho was diagnosed during the shooting phase.

The viewing experience was wonderful. After the tumultuous corona years and in the atmosphere of the horrors of war, Saariaho’s music brought with it a cleansing breeze that lasted for a long time.

Maybe even until the news of Saariaho’s death came out. It was replaced by sadness.

The document is however, retained its warmth and freshness. Saariaho comes alive on the big screen once again, both as a person and as music.

Director Rask has been able to trust his protagonist’s ability to verbalize his work and thought processes. Saariaho deals with abstract issues concretely, even everyday, without grandeur. Very rarely do you hear creativity being talked about in such a straightforward manner. Composing is work just like anything else.

If someone still thinks that contemporary music is heavy and somehow difficult, the Saariaho documentary can be especially recommended to them, but of course to all music lovers.

The documentary proceeds mostly chronologically and begins with childhood. It is telling for Saariaho that even the earliest years are relevant in terms of later career and development. Childhood is often gone through in a routine way, because that’s just the way it is.

Saariaho visited In Helsinki, the Steiner school, which, judging by everything, was just the right study program for him. His teacher Marja Dahlström tells about his exceptional student. Judging by everything, Saariaho could also have grown up to be a visual artist, but composing eventually took its toll.

One of the moving scenes in the documentary is the composer’s visit to Tampere’s Steiner school, where he speaks appreciatively to the young students and in his quiet style gives a couple of competent pieces of advice to a young composer.

A natural way of communicating with young people is one of the themes of the documentary. It is transmitted everywhere Saariaho goes, and it can also be seen in the pictures, the expressions and gestures of the musicians. The main cameraman of the documentary has acted Pekka Uotila.

Saariaho speaks without embellishment about the difficult beginning of her career, when the professor of composition at the Sibelius Academy did not want to teach a woman. The name Saariaho is not mentioned, but instead Paavo Heininenwhich he wanted and was able to learn.

Saariaho cleared a path that no woman had actually traveled before her in Finland or anywhere else.

Others to be interviewed are the conductor Susanna Mälkkidirector Peter Sellarsa writer Sofi Oksanen and one of the founders of the Korvat auki association Esa-Pekka Salonen and Magnus Lindberg.

Naturally, the entire Saariaho family is strongly present in the documentary, especially in the performance held in Ebeltoft, Denmark.

The film has an amazing amount of content, it opens up in many different directions and there is a lot of traveling involved, and yet it doesn’t feel at all crammed. Space is left for the most important, i.e. music, sound worlds.

Esa-Pekka Salonen beautifully articulates that Saariaho creates a 360-degree space into which he invites the listener. That’s why Echoes of the Universe it’s worth going to see and hear in the cinema.

Written by Riitta Rask. Production Teatro Productions.