Movie review | A beautiful but unsurprising Danish film about young women labeled as mentally ill

The Danish film returns to the dark history of racial hygiene and the sadly familiar stories.

Drama

Untamed (Ustyrlig), directed by Malou Reymann. 134 min. K12. ★★★

Ineligible chartering people to remote islands is familiar from the history of many countries. There has been at least Seili in Finland as well.

Danish Malou Reymann’s the film tells about the dark stages of Sprogø. Young women branded as mentally ill were transported there, who behaved recklessly and often got pregnant at the same time. In the film, the darkest years of the racial hygiene idea of ​​the 1930s are lived.

The main character is Maren, from whom an easily relatable character is created in quick strokes. A young woman rebels against her penniless single mother and runs away to the city to party. The fame spreads, Maren is fired from the sewing machine, and finally she is transported away from the public on a ferry.

Subject matter has often been discussed, which is understandable. The treatment of people and, for example, forced sterilizations shocks again and again. We also graduated a couple of years ago Rotten apples series where young women are locked up on an island in the 1970s. The island is imaginary, but Seili has been the model.

Unbroken is Malou Reyman’s second feature film, co-written by him. He deals with his subject intimately and touchingly, but does not really justify why it would have weight right now. You can also ask why a movie of more than two hours has been made and not a TV series.

The film was awarded last year’s best Nordic film at the Gothenburg Film Festival.

On the island there is a large group of women, although it is not clear from the film how large. Maren forms her own little group, where Sørine in particular becomes a close friend. Sørine is submissive and obedient, and Maren cannot understand her behavior until she finds out how Sørine is being blackmailed.

In the end, Maren is in the same situation when, against all odds, she becomes pregnant on the island.

Untamed at the core are the violently severed relationships between mothers and children. Maren misses her mother, Sørine her little daughter.

Reymann is trying to open up the other side as well, the nurses and doctors, who keep saying that they want to help the young women on the island. The concept of helping has completely changed throughout history, and even after the 1930s it took a long time to realize that helping was actually just control and the use of power.

Unbroken is throughout a beautiful, softly depicted epoch, but also familiar and safe. It is easy to predict the stages of the film and the development of human relationships. Bad behavior is always followed by isolation.

Only the latter half wakes up, and at the same time attention turns more to head nurse Nielsen (Lena Maria Christensen). Apart from Maren and Sørine and Nielsen, the other characters in the film remain in the background and silent, without their own story.

The main roles are played by two strong women, Emilie Kroyer Koppel Marenina and Jessica Dinnage As Sørine.

Screenplay by Malou Reymann, Sara Isabella Jonsson Vedde. Produced by Matilda Appel. Starring Emilie Kroyer Koppel, Jessica Dinnage, Lene Maria Christensen, Anders Heinrichsen, Danica Curcic, Josephine Reumert Grau, Amalie Drud Abildgaard.