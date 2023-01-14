Movie | Pamela Tola grew up in an alcoholic family and was left an orphan – From an early age, she has laughed at terrible things

Director, screenwriter and actress Pamela Tola thinks these days that no other person is responsible for her happiness.

In her new film, Pamela Tola portrays codependency: an unreasonable person whose behavior is accepted by the people around them. For him, art has been a way to go through the traumas of his childhood, which he did not want to talk about publicly for a long time.

Game designer Ripe has a short surface. At the company’s meeting, he sniffs at the international partners and rushes out. His best friend and colleague Noora follows behind, and the third partner of the company, Sampsa, is embarrassed to patch up the situation.