Movie Oscar nominations announced, most nominations collected by Citizen Kane’s screenwriting Mank

Of the year The 2021 Oscar nominees were announced on Monday. Most nominations were collected Mank, a total of ten.

Citizen Kane movie writing about the script Mank is nominated for Best Picture, among other things. In addition, its director David Fincher is nominated for Best Director. It was thought in advance that the story of Hollywood would please the Oscar jury very much.

Mank is a streaming service produced by Netflix, and in black and white, as in 2019, Netflix produced several awards. Roma.

Mankin after six other films each collected six nominations: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Golden Successful in the globes Nomadlandin supervisor Chloé Zhao is the only woman nominated for Best Director. So far, only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has won the Oscar for Best Director.

Danish Thomas Vinterberg is nominated for Best Director in Film One more. The same film is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

The winners will be announced at the awards gala on April 25th.

The main candidates for the categories are listed here.

Best Movie:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Best Instructor:

Chloé Zhao from the movie Nomadland

David Fincher from the movie Mank

Lee Isaac Chung from the movie Minari

Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg from the movie One more

Best Actress:

Viola Davis in the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day in the movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby in the movie Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand in the movie Nomadland

Carey Mulligan in the movie Promising Young Woman

Best Male Lead:

Riz Ahmed in the movie Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman in the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins in the movie The Father

Gary Oldman in the movie Mank

Steven Yeun in the movie Minari

Best female year:

Maria Bakalova in the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close in the movie Hillbilly Miegy

Olivia Colman in the movie The Father

Amanda Seyfried in the movie Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn in the movie Minari

Best male year:

Sacha Baron Cohen in the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. in the movie One Night in Miami

Paul Raci in the movie Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Foreign Language Film:

One more (Denmark)

Colectiv (Romania)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Best Original Manuscript:

Will Berson and Shaka King, the story was written in addition Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung from the movie Minari

Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, the story was written by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance from the movie Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin from the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best description:

Sean Bobbitt from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt from the movie Mank

Dariusz Wolski from the movie News of the World

Joshua James Richards from the movie Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael from the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7