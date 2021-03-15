Movie Oscar nominations announced, most nominations collected by Citizen Kane’s screenwriting Mank

After Manki, six other films each garnered six nominations.
Of the year The 2021 Oscar nominees were announced on Monday. Most nominations were collected Mank, a total of ten.
Citizen Kane movie writing about the script Mank is nominated for Best Picture, among other things. In addition, its director David Fincher is nominated for Best Director. It was thought in advance that the story of Hollywood would please the Oscar jury very much.
Mank is a streaming service produced by Netflix, and in black and white, as in 2019, Netflix produced several awards. Roma.
Mankin after six other films each collected six nominations: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Golden Successful in the globes Nomadlandin supervisor Chloé Zhao is the only woman nominated for Best Director. So far, only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has won the Oscar for Best Director.
Danish Thomas Vinterberg is nominated for Best Director in Film One more. The same film is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
The winners will be announced at the awards gala on April 25th.
The main candidates for the categories are listed here.
Best Movie:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mank
Best Instructor:
Chloé Zhao from the movie Nomadland
David Fincher from the movie Mank
Lee Isaac Chung from the movie Minari
Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg from the movie One more
Best Actress:
Viola Davis in the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day in the movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in the movie Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand in the movie Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in the movie Promising Young Woman
Best Male Lead:
Riz Ahmed in the movie Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in the movie The Father
Gary Oldman in the movie Mank
Steven Yeun in the movie Minari
Best female year:
Maria Bakalova in the movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close in the movie Hillbilly Miegy
Olivia Colman in the movie The Father
Amanda Seyfried in the movie Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in the movie Minari
Best male year:
Sacha Baron Cohen in the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in the movie One Night in Miami
Paul Raci in the movie Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Foreign Language Film:
One more (Denmark)
Colectiv (Romania)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Best Original Manuscript:
Will Berson and Shaka King, the story was written in addition Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung from the movie Minari
Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, the story was written by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance from the movie Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin from the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best description:
Sean Bobbitt from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt from the movie Mank
Dariusz Wolski from the movie News of the World
Joshua James Richards from the movie Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael from the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7
