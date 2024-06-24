Movie | Movie star Mel Gibson met Renny Harlin during his visit to Finland, says Rita Tainola on Instagram

Movie|The movie star, who visited Finland during Midsummer, met Renny Harlin, a Finnish king in his field, says Rita Tainola, known as a club reporter, on social media.

Among other things from movies Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and Braveheart – Unyielding a well-known American Mel Gibson68, vacationed in Finland during the Midsummer weekend.

He was the first to tell about Gibson’s stores in Helsinki and Porvoo Stop-magazine.

We talked about the Meet District restaurant in Porvoo for HS beforethat the Hollywood star was recognized on the terrace, but this allowed them to dine in peace, as is the Finnish way.

No exact reason has emerged for Gibson’s summer visit to Finland. Known as a club reporter Rita Tainola published however on his Instagram account picture, in connection with which he told his friend, a film director Renny Harlin’s having met Gibson. In the picture, Tainola poses together with Harlin and the film producer Markus Selin with.

Tainola’s Instagram post was also reported first Stop.

Renny Harlin

In his publication, Tainola reports Harlin’s conversation with Gibson in English. According to Tainola, Gibson has been vacationing with his family in Lapland. In addition, Gibson has been seen on the terrace in Porvoo and Seurasaari in Helsinki.

Gibson is known not only as an actor but also as a film director. Directed by him The Passion of the Christ from 2004 collected three Oscar nominations.