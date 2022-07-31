Movie | Magazine: Marvel, which is increasing its production, is overworking the special effects workers to the brink of burnout

American New York Magazine published this week on its entertainment news site Vulture the writingwhere an anonymous VFX or digital effects professional tells about working for Marvel Studios.

The story has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. According to the text, a studio that produces superhero entertainment pushes its employees to the brink of burnout.

“I have witnessed how my colleagues have sat next to me, collapsed and started to cry. I’ve seen people have panic attacks during phone calls,” says the digital effects creator in the story.

According to the New York Magazine story, effects companies want to keep the influential Marvel happy. It often leads to too few employees to save costs.

Thor: Love and Thunder is Marvel Studios’ latest superhero spectacle.

Text according to Marvel is infamous for making changes at the last minute or in the middle of the effects process. At worst, the entire final act of the film might be redone a month or two before the premiere.

In the text it is revealed that cinematographers are usually not involved in post-production on Marvel movies, and instead VFX artists have to design the shots themselves. The two visual expressions can clash confusingly, as mentioned in the text of Black Panther in action scenes.

Problems are also caused by the directors chosen by Marvel, whose background is often in lower-budget indie productions.

“They are picked straight from the Sundance Film Festival and have no experience working with digital effects. They don’t know how to visualize things that aren’t concretely on the set,” says the special effects creator in the story.

For example, the one that appeared last November Eternals-movie director Chloe Zhao was focused before working for Marvel of Nomadland (2020) and of The Rider (2017) like realistic drama films.

“Marvel should train their directors to work with digital effects and plan better in advance,” says the VFX artist speaking in the New York Magazine story.

In the story according to the opening digital effects professional, Marvel is not flexible about the announced premiere dates. The Disney-owned company always has several big projects in the works at the same time, and the pace just keeps getting faster.

Instead of moving the release dates, the studio is ready to invest in big changes on a short schedule. Changes are made either in the form of reshoots or redoing effects.

According to the text, doing things in a hurry leads to both a decrease in the quality of the work and increasing pressure.

Marvel Studios’ superhero movies, like May’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, are full of digital special effects.

by Marvel Studios film and television productions have been criticized for the quality of their special effects. Thor: Love and Thunder -movie director Taika Waititi has himself joked at the expense of his film’s incredible effects, tells entertainment site Screenrant.

According to Screenrant, Waititi’s self-deprecating comments have also aroused opposition. Commenters feel that VFX professionals working in difficult conditions deserve more respect.

Head of Marvel Kevin Feige announced the litany of upcoming Marvel Studios productions at last week’s Comic Con. Fifteen superhero movies or series will be released in the next two years alone.

The announcement of the huge production number inspired numerous memes on Twitter and Reddit forums depicting Feige as a merciless slave whip. The memes use dark humor to show solidarity with overworked VFX artists.

The poor working conditions of VFX artists have been a concern for a long time. Published by Inverse media in March article says that several VFX companies have stopped operating because the competition in the industry has become more and more brutal.

“Jurassic Park (1993) filming lasted seven months and post-production three years. In Jurassic Park there are 63 effects shots. Today, there are thousands of effects shots in series, and everything has to be finished in six months,” says the Emmy-awarded VFX designer Todd Sheridan Perry In Inverse’s case.