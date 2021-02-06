Movie John Webster did the last interview with Jörn Donner before his death – an intimate documentary awarded at the DocPoint Festival

The documentary Donner – Privat is based on interviews with Jörn Donner and his relatives. Photographs unexpectedly found in Donner’s private archive also play an important role.

Supervisor John Websterin document Donner – Private has won the DocPoint-Yle award in the domestic racing series. The 5,000-euro award, which will be awarded for the first time, was unveiled at the DocPoint Festival Awards Gala on Saturday night.

Idea writer and film director Jörn Donnerin the making of the portrait originally became a director from his close friends Pirjo Honkasalo and an influencer in the film industry From Ari Tolppanen.

“They knew Jörn had little time left to live and thought it important that he be interviewed again. I don’t think anyone other than Pirjo and Ari could have persuaded Jörn to join the project, ”Webster says.

When the Swedish-speaking Webster was asked to be the director of the documentary, he hesitated for a moment whether he knew Donner’s production enough to make him an artist portrait.

“On the other hand, it felt fascinating, and I found a theme that unites us when I came up with the idea of ​​talking about authorship in a documentary. About where the compulsion to do comes from and how the topics arise, ”Webster says.

Jörn Donner in his office in Kruununhaka, Helsinki.­

The movie the interview portions were filmed in Donner’s office over four days in December 2019. The filming, which lasted two hours at a time, was a great effort for Donner physically, but his mind remained sharp and his eyes burning all the time. Just six weeks after the end of filming, Donner died of long-term lung disease.

Webster had met Donner a few times years earlier and was amazed at how much Donner’s private side differed from his public image.

“Shyness was a really surprising feature in him, but everyone who knew him confirms that he was basically very shy. Perhaps an arrogant shell, a public actor, was a way to protect it. Admittedly, I think Donner also enjoyed and needed publicity, even though he claimed otherwise, ”Webster says.

Documentary director John Webster filmed Jörn Donner on four days in December 2019. Donner passed away six weeks later.­

The body of the documentary is the questions that Donner himself asked the director Ingmar Bergmanille interviewing him for a documentary in 1978. Webster and Donner talk not only about movies and books but also about more private topics. Donner tells the camera directly that he wasn’t a good father to his four oldest children because he didn’t do everything he could to keep in touch with them. Also Donner’s three sons, Johan, Rafael and Daniel Donner, get out loud in the movie. Through them, a picture is drawn of a father who was bad at expressing himself by speaking and showed his feelings rather by deeds and especially by writing.

The impending death was a subject that Donner himself wanted to raise right from the first day of filming. Webster believes that death and loneliness were closely linked in Donner’s thinking.

“Donner thought that in him is not only the public and the private side of yet more private I do, that you can not express with words, which he considered only by itself,” Webster says.

“He said death is the most private thing in a person’s life. Even if one holds the hand of a loved one at the time of death, everyone embarks on the last journey alone. And maybe that’s the most private self going there. ”

Now awarded Donner – Private is not built solely on interviews with Donner and his loved ones. At least as important a role are photographs unexpectedly found in Donner’s archives, the existence and enormous number of which no one had previously known.

John Webster’s documentary features much previously unpublished footage of both Jörn Donner and his loved ones.­

“The graphic artist I interviewed for the documentary Anders Carpelan he remembered that Jörn had sometimes, with his left hand, in passing, referred to the plastic bags and folders with pictures in his office closet. When we opened the closet, we found hundreds of rolls and superficial and negatives that took half a year to go through and organize, ”Webster says.

Although Donner himself had written “privat” and “halv bra” on top of the image folders, the photographs show that Donner was undeniably also an excellent photographer. He carried the camera with him since the early 1950s and recorded both his private life and loved ones as well as many of his travels around the world. According to Rafael Donner, his father used photographs as visual notes so as not to forget moods and places.

According to Webster, it is the use of footage that makes the award-winning documentary specifically the editor’s film. He wants to share the glory of the cutter Wind to Kuittinen, who went through huge image archives for the film and created the whole spirit of the documentary through the rhythm of the images.

But did the documentary director figure out what to do with the constant fire and go ahead for Donner? Why did Donner always have a hundred irons on fire and why does he say his life was a “prolonged failure”?

“I think the compulsion to do things for Jörn was due to the loneliness I experienced as a child. His father died when he was two years old, and because his siblings were many years older than him and the mother was described as distant, the son spent a lot of time alone and with adults, such as servants.

“The feeling of loneliness always went with him, but writing was the cure for it.”

DocPoint Festival won the international competition series Elvis Sabin Ngaïbinon debut control Makongo. The winner of the public vote was Peter Wallenius movie Marika's death.

