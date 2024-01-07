Movie | Jodie Foster barks at young people in the film industry who are lazy and can't spell properly

In an interview with The Guardian, Foster, who became a star herself as a teenager, appreciates those who break old gender roles.

Actor and film director Jodie Foster wonders about the attitude of young film industry workers towards work. 61-year-old Foster, who himself became world famous as a teenager, says of The Guardian in an interview that he tries to support his young colleagues, but working with twenty-somethings is sometimes “really annoying”.

“At work, they might say, 'I don't really care now, I'll be back at half past eleven,'” Foster describes.

“Or if I say their email is full of grammar mistakes and I ask, 'Didn't you check the spelling,' they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't it kind of limiting.'”

Foster also find inspiring examples among the young stars, such as Game of Thrones and The Last of Us -series, who played a 20-year-old British man by Bella Ramsey. Transgender Ramsey recently appeared with Foster at Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood gala.

“There are different ways to be a woman, and it's really important that people see that,” says Foster.

Foster didn't talk about her lesbianism publicly until she was 45 years old. She says that as a young actress herself, she could not have performed at the gala like Ramsey in a men's suit and without makeup.

“We weren't free,” says Foster.

“I lived in an incredibly segregated world.”

Foster is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Nyad.

Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves is nominated for best non-English language film in a series and in a film Alma Pöysti for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films. The prizes will be awarded on Monday morning Finnish time.