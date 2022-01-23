Movie “Intelligently built horror machine”, praises Finnish film Evil Graves, which premiered at the Sundance Festival

Director Hanna Bergholm’s Evil Graves received a lot of attention in advance at the Sundance Festival. Recently, Hanna Bergholm’s first feature film received praise from a critic of The Playlist.

This weekend got its world premiere at the Sundance Festival Hanna Bergholm movie Evil graves, In English Hatchling, received a lot of international media attention in advance and was frequently promoted to one of the festival’s most anticipated films.

Fresh after the premiere, focusing on movies and television In a review posted on The Playlist website critic Robert Daniels write Hatchlingin to be ‘nerve-wracking and immediately memorable’.

Psychological horror drama Evil graves is director Bergholm ‘s first feature film. The budget of almost four million euros makes it the most expensive Finnish female director’s film ever, according to the film distributor’s press release.

The screenplay for the film is done by Ilja Rautsi and starring in the cast Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen and Reino Nordin.

Cameraman Jarkko T. Laine and director Päivi Kettunen in addition, the team included international leaders such as a special masquerade designer Conor O’Sullivan, who has worked, among other things Game of Thrones.

Evil Graves is director Hanna Bergholm's first feature film.

Evil graves tells of a family where Tinja’s daughter tries to realize her demanding mother’s dream by succeeding in scaffolding gymnastics. In the mother’s video blog, family life appears to be a perfect idyll. The idyll breaks and the home turns into a scene of terror as Tinja hatches the strange bird egg she finds.

“Evil graves is completely unpredictable, ”writes Daniels of The Playlist in his review.

“Through Ilja Rauts’ screenplay, Bergholm aims to go through the difficulties of teenage girls: bulimia, menstrual cycle, pregnancy and body awareness. But most of all, Tinja struggles with her mother’s emotional loss. ”

In addition to the special effects, Daniels praises the staging and costumes he writes to build a lot of meaning into the film. The mutual chemistry of mother Sophia Heikkilä and Siiri Solalinna is captivating, Daniels also writes.

Towards the end of the review, Daniels asks if the film is scary and answers itself: very scary.

“Evil graves is an intelligently built horror machine that not only introduces a new and exciting sound to the world of horror movies, but breaks its way into the brain like a beak through a shell. ”