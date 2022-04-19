Jason Momoa, the star of Aquaman, will star in the live action film of Minecraftas stated by

The Hollywood Reporter

. Mojang’s hugely popular video game will be transposed into a feature film with a Warner Bros. production to be directed by Jares Hessthe director of Napoleon Dynamite. Producers will be Mary Parent and Roy Lee, responsible for Dunesas well as Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui. Minecraft is one of the biggest hits in video game history, with over 240 million copies sold worldwide. The developer was bought by Microsoft in 2014 for $ 2.5 billion. Movies based on video games are a trend that Hollywood keeps an eye on, given the excellent successes of Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and the series of Sonic, recently returned to the cinema with a second episode which is already a blockbuster. Jason Momoa will soon be returning as Aquaman with the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich will arrive in theaters in March 2023.