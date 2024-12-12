



Oh, the beauty of Christmas, the magical hours of unbridled consumerism where hours and resources are invested in giving away what is not needed and in ordering what ends up as surplus on some shelf. We enter the magical month where we are all one…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only