Movie | Former Bond star Daniel Craig receives praise for his new role: playing a survivor looking for a male companion

Movie|Craig’s role as a masculine but vulnerable character is considered exceptionally fine in recent reviews.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Daniel Craig has received praise for his role in the film Queer at the Venice Film Festival. The film is based on the novel by William S. Burroughs and takes place in 1950s Mexico. Craig plays an American survivor with a substance abuse problem who looks for male companionship in bars. Critics praise Craig’s performance as heartbreaking and vulnerable.

as James Bond world-famous British actor Daniel Craig has received a lot of praise for his role in the film at the Venice Film Festival Queer.

Luca Guadagnino the film directed by

Queer based by William S. Burroughs to the novel of the same name, written in the early 50s. Burroughs (1914–1997) was one of the most famous writers of the so-called beat generation. Queer the main character Lee is a kind of alter ego of Burroughs.

The film has received a positive reception from critics since its release, not least thanks to Craig’s role.

the BBC according to Craig “reminds us of his exceptional acting skills in the film” and characterizes the role as heartbreaking. of Variety according to Craig does not make the mistake of imitating the dry and sour Burroughs who became an iconic figure in the 1980s: instead, Craig plays a younger, intelligent and mean character, masculine but also vulnerable.

by The Hollywood Reporter the evaluation praises, among other things, Craig’s way of describing how “the main character’s aching need for human contact increases his vulnerability”.

Queer has also gained attention with his unadorned sex scenes.

of Variety in the interview Craig says that he wanted to play the other main part together by Drew Starkey with make sex scenes as touching, real and natural as possible.

“Making sex scenes in movies is anything but intimate. The room is full of people watching,” Craig says, praising his co-star.

“We wanted them to be fun to make.”

Italian director Guadagnino has already become known for his bold interpersonal dramas, which include, for example, the Oscar-winning Call Me by Your Name (2017) and which premiered last spring Challengers.