Movie Director Ina Weisse played the violin for 30 years, and now he made a film of perfectionism becoming obsessed violin writing – “I have seen countless movies where calling does not look right”

Film director Ina Weisse’s long experience in the world of music helped her understand the hard work involved. He directed the audition film, set in the world of music.

When a professional musician plays, it usually looks natural and easy. The movements are consistent and digestible, the essence of the caller focused. The audible image corresponds to the scene: the ringing sounds smooth.

Therefore, it is easy to forget, however, that the ease of playing has been behind the hard work and required a lot of sacrifice.

This is exactly what the German director says Ina Weissen movie Test call, where a middle-aged violin teacher (Nina Hoss) prepares his young student (Ilja Monti) to the upcoming playing degree. Both have a lot of pressure to succeed, but it’s not easy.

“A lot of people who haven’t played or otherwise dealt with music themselves don’t know how hard it really is,” Ina Weisse says. He gave an interview by phone in March from his home in Berlin.

The coronavirus pandemic also messed up his schedule – as did Trial call Finnish premiere. It got its world premiere in September 2019 at the Toronto Film Festival and has been seen at a few other festivals as well. It has already reached theatrical distribution in France and Germany.

In a test call The violin teacher, played by Nina Hoss, struggles with perfectionism and self-esteem. In the background is home education and a harsh father. He himself fears failure so much that he doesn’t enjoy playing.

“I always think when I call that I can’t succeed,” he says in one of his remarks.

At the same time, however, he remains unarmed in his work as a teacher, for he expects perfection from his student, but does not really know how to give him the right fins to achieve it.

“She has many sides,” director Ina Weisse says. “He is hard and demanding in his work, but lost in his private life.”

The artist the profession requires a lot of work and sacrifice, and getting to the top is not easy. Therefore, the art world is a favorable dramatic environment for storytellers as well.

Ina Weisse’s films have also joined the art world: her first feature-length fiction film The Architect (2008) is related to architecture, and he has also directed a documentary Mies van der Rohen designed by the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin.

“Really Architect is not the story of an architect, but of a man who is an architect by profession. But yes I’m interested in architecture, not least because my father and my brother are the architects and I have grown up surrounded by the world. “

Nina Hoss (left), Ilja Monti and director Ina Weisse will star in the audition film.­

Test call is Weissen ‘s second feature film, in which he was able to use his own experience. He himself has played the violin for thirty years, which helped him understand the hard work involved in the world of music. It also helped capture the film’s numerous playing scenes.

“I’ve seen countless movies where calling does not look right. Yes, you can understand that, because it’s really hard for an actor to play the violin if he doesn’t already know it. ”

In a test call however, the call scenes look very real.

“Starring Nina Hoss is not a violinist, but she has a pianist background, so she understands music. He practiced violin playing hard with the teacher. The playing scenes were filmed with soap in Nina’s bow so that there was no sound, and the teacher played next to him outside the picture.

Young Ilja Monti, who plays the violin student, is a genuine violinist found by Weisse at the German High School of Music – the German Gymnasium is a secondary school where students go at the age of about 10 and graduate after 8-9 years of study.

In her film role, Ilja Montikin is still a child who is struggling Bachin with a difficult song.

“I only saw Ilya a couple of weeks ago, and he’s grown a lot since the filming times. He is great and already participates in violin competitions. ”