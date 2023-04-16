Movie | Clint Eastwood, 92, plans to direct a new film this summer

The filming of the courtroom drama will reportedly begin in June.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood despite his 92-year-old age, is not about to retire yet. Eastwood, who turns 93 in May, is said to be planning a new film with the working title “Juror No. 2”, i.e. “Juror number 2”. They have told about it, for example Variety and Deadline.

As the name suggests, the movie is going to be a courtroom drama. It follows a murder trial, during which a juror realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death. He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself or reveal the truth.

Nicholas Hoult at the Renfield horror comedy premiere in New York this year.

Eastwood has planned for the role of the juror Nicholas Hoult33. Britti Hoult made her breakthrough as a child actress Sonin the movie in 2002. The last time they were seen together Nicolas Cage with Renfield-in a horror comedy.

Australian Toni Collette, 51, on the other hand, is said to be in negotiations about the role of the prosecutor. Collette has acted both on Broadway and in films including About a Boy (2002) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Most recently, Collette has played the lead role in a film Mafia Mom.

The script of the film is made by him Jonathan Abrams and like previous films directed by Eastwood, it would be produced by Warner Bros. The shooting of the film is said to start in June.