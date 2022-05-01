Movie Bill Murray comments on allegations of his inappropriate behavior in the descriptions: “I did something that I thought was fun, but it wasn’t understood that way.”

Actor Bill Murray admits that filming of Being Mortal was suspended because of his inappropriate behavior.

Actor Bill Murray has finally commented on the complaints against him, which is why Being Mortal filming of was recently paused. The American actress stars Aziz Ansarin directed and screened in a film in which Murray is reported to have behaved inappropriately.

The matter was reported more than a week ago, among other things movie magazine Variety.

Exactly what has been complained about, the production company Searchlight Pictures has not agreed to tell, nor does Murray give details. Now, however, the actress has admitted that her behavior in the filming led to a woman filing a complaint about her, which resulted in the filming being suspended.

Murray says there were “differences of opinion,” but doesn’t open the case further or tell who he would have behaved badly.

“I did something that I thought was fun, but it wasn’t understood that way,” Murray said. According to The Guardian In an interview with CNBC on Saturday.

“The film studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check everything, investigate, and that’s why they stopped production.”

Murray also said in an interview that she is trying to find harmony and understanding with the woman in question, but could not say when the filming of the film might continue.

“We are both professionals and we like each other’s work. We like each other, and I think that if you can’t get along with one and can’t trust the other, then there’s no point in continuing to work together or make a movie together, ”Murray said.

Known for his many comedy roles, Murray says he learned that anything is no longer appropriate humor.

“The world is different than when I was a kid. What I thought was always fun as a kid may not be fun anymore today. It’s important for me to understand that things are changing and times are changing, ”Murray said.

“It’s sad if a dog no longer learns new tricks. I don’t want to and I’m not going to be such a sad dog. ”

Being Mortalin filming began in March in Los Angeles. It is based on the surgeon and the author Atul Gawanden to the Non-Life Care Nonfiction Book published in 2014 Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

Murray in addition to the film will act, among other things Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer and Evan Shafran.