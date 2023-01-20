Movie | Alec Baldwin’s accusation raises questions and concerns in Hollywood

According to those working in the film industry, the prosecutor’s decision was completely wrong, as the actors have no obligation to check the weapons used in the filming.

Actor Alec Baldwin the accusation of wrongful death raises concerns in the film industry, says The New York Times.

Prosecutors said Thursday they would file charges against Baldwin Rust– on the set of the film in October 2021 due to the accident that happened. The shooting of the gun handled by Baldwin killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

New Mexico prosecutors justified their decision by saying that, according to them, Baldwin himself should have made sure that the gun he used in the filming was safe and did not contain real cartridges.

“We’re not saying that he should have checked every bullet, but it would have been his responsibility to make sure that the contents of the gun that was put in his hands was safe,” said the Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies after the decision, according to The New York Times.

Prosecutors said they interviewed several actors before their decision, who said they checked their own guns.

Also a gun handler advising the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office Bryan W. Carpenter was of the opinion that since security is constantly being compromised on set because of the rush, everyone handling guns – including actors – has a duty to check them.

Prosecutors the decision has sparked criticism in Hollywood.

Gun supervisors working in the film industry, Actors and trade union leaders disagreed on whose responsibility it is to check weapons on set.

“Many are surprised that the prosecutors have singled out the stubborn Baldwin and ignored others in the same food chain,” said the gun handler and trainer Dutch Merrick For The New York Times.

“It appears that the prosecution completely misunderstands the description of the gun handling process. There is no rule that an actor has to check a gun,” Merrick continued.

Also Sag-Aftra, the union representing film, television and radio workers stated immediately in his statement, according to the newspaper, that “the prosecutor’s claim that the actor has an obligation to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of the firearm in the production series is false and ignorant”.

According to the union, it is not part of an actor’s job to be an expert on firearms or weapons.

Luke Nikasone of Baldwin’s attorneys, has previously said that Baldwin was not taught to check the gun himself.

“If the Actors want to inspect the gun for their own peace of mind, they should only inspect the gun with a gun handler who will closely monitor the process,” Nikas wrote in the lawsuit, which the actor filed last year Rusty against those involved in the production.

Editor of The Los Angeles Times Nicholas Goldberg in turn pondered in his columndoes Baldwin’s prosecution go to extremes.

Prosecutors on Thursday disputed some of Baldwin’s claims about why he was not to blame for the shooting.

Baldwin has denied that he pulled the trigger before the revolver went off, but FBI analysis found that the trigger had been pulled.

The actor has also said that cameraman Hutchins would have instructed him to point the gun at him so that the camera crew would get the right shot. However, according to the prosecutor, the instruction was to point the gun at the camera, next to which Hutchins was standing.

“He didn’t have to point it directly at Hutchins. And he really didn’t have to pull the trigger,” prosecutor Carmack-Altwies said, according to The New York Times.

In the film industry in addition to those who work, legal experts have also presented their assessments. Lawyers interviewed by the news agency Reuters estimate that the prosecutors have a difficult task ahead of them to prove the charges to be true.

“We don’t have all the evidence, but it seems like the prosecutors have an uphill battle ahead of them,” a former prosecutor who now works as a defense lawyer told Reuters Joshua Ritter.

He was charged with manslaughter also Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of the weapons on the set. First Assistant Director Dave Halls has acknowledged his responsibility for careless handling of the weapon and agreed to plea bargaining, which is currently in process. Actor Baldwin is also one of the film’s producers.