Movie | A rare phenomenon can be seen in Barbie’s audience numbers, and the film becomes the event of the decade

The Finnish Film Foundation describes Barbie’s success as exceptional. The film increased its viewership by more than five percent in its second week of release. In the same way, James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), which in its time became the most watched in Finnish statistical history, grew in popularity.

On Friday premiered on July 21 Greta Gerwig guided by Barbie is already an exceptional viewer success in light of the statistics. So far, 325,800 viewers have seen the film in cinemas in Finland.

On the same day together Christopher Nolan’s dark speaking Oppenheimer the film that came out with increased the number of viewers even more in its second week of screening in Finland. Statistics and research expert at the Finnish Film Foundation Petri Peltonen according to the opening week’s figures, the increase was more than five percent.

The growth can be considered exceptional, as usually even the most popular movie cases decline a bit after the opening week. Barbie’s made an excellent result Oppenheimer lost about 12 percent of its opening week viewership in its second week. Oppenheimer has seen 188,647 viewers so far.

Peltonen according to recent history only James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is similar in its success Barbie. In Avatar what was exceptional was the new rise in the film’s audience numbers after the initial moderate freeze. The film, which premiered last December, increased its viewership again after Christmas and finally gathered almost 360,000 viewers.

As another point of comparison For Barbie Peltonen highlights the most watched film in the entire statistical history of Finland, also directed by Cameron Titanic (1997). The film, which eventually reached 1.1 million viewers, grew Barbie’s in the same way is popularized by five percent in its second week of presentation.

The global Barbenheimer phenomenon initiated by movie fans, where Barbie’s and Oppenheimer different aesthetics are combined and films are watched one after the other, seems to have fueled the success of both. Especially in Japan, Barberheimer banter has even been frowned upon Barbie’s produced by the Japanese department of Warner Bros in taking a stand.

Peltonen by About Barbie will be at least this year’s most watched film in Finland, but most probably also one of the film cases of the entire decade.

“There are still no signs of congealing in popularity. Maybe the film doesn’t reach the level of the Bond films, but it will certainly rise really high in the statistics.”

Oppenheimer in turn becomes the second most viewed film of the year. Currently, the film holds the sixth place on the list of the most watched of the year Barbie’s, The Super Mario Bros -film, fresh Risto Räppääjän, Avatar’s and fresh Indiana Jones after, but according to Peltonen’s estimate, the film will rise to third place already this weekend.

Of Oppenheimer seems to be the most watched of all Christopher Nolan’s films in Finland when it passes by Batman-trilogy (2005–2012) and Inception (2010).

Peltonen likes Oppenheimer score already exceptional for a three-hour serious drama.