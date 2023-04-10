Movie | A novel about Sami reindeer herders is being made into a Netflix movie

The Netflix film based on the award-winning novel by Ann-Helén Laestadius is expected to premiere next year.

Netflix has started shooting a film about the lifestyle of Sámi reindeer herders in the municipality of Kiiruna in northern Sweden. Ann-Helén Laestadius to the novel Theft (Fin. Laura Kulmala, S&S, 2002) is expected to premiere next year. Reported about it Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

Supervisor Elle-Márjá to Eira it was essential to find actors for the main roles in the film who are familiar with the northern way of life.

“It is important to me that they have a connection to reindeer husbandry. I don’t need to teach them how to drive a snowmobile or what words to use when caring for reindeer,” says Eira.

Arla Kanerva in Helsingin Sanominen’s book review writes that Laestadius’s novel is astonishingly exciting and opens up to the reader the impressive history behind the present day of the whole world and also of the Sámi community.

Swedish Sami Laestadius Theft-the main character of the novel is a young girl named Elsa. When the events begin, he is nine years old and sees with his own eyes how a strange man kills one of his reindeer.

By playing the lead role in the film I lived in Oskal has a similar background to Elsa in the novel: both are reindeer herders. The same goes for most of the film’s actors, as well as the director Elle-Márjá Eira and several others involved in the production.

“I grew up caring for reindeer and am a reindeer owner myself, so this story is very close to me and my heart,” says director Eira.

For the Sami people it is important to tell your own story, because often outsiders have interpreted and presented stories about them.

Theft– novel and the upcoming film tell what really happens in the north. Reindeer are stolen and killed in cold blood, and these crimes do not seem to interest the police. The tensions between the Sámi and other inhabitants may go back generations.

“It is very important that the Sami people get to tell their stories themselves. We have to show our world and what it is like – the only right way is for the Sámi people to do it themselves,” says Oskal, who plays the main role.

